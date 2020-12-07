Himanshi Khurana Shares Selfie With Her Dazzling Birthday Gift For Herself

Actor Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram today on December 7, 2020, as she shared a picture adorning a birthday gift that she got for herself. The model flaunted her recently bought ring in a selfie that she posted and proved that diamonds are indeed a girl’s best friend. Scroll down to take a look at the picture.

Himanshi Khurana’s sparkly birthday gift for herself

Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram just a while ago, today on December 7, 2020, and shared a selfie, wherein she donned a huge diamond on her ring finger. She shared in her caption that the ring was a self-bought birthday gift for herself. She had taken to her stories to share a snippet of her prized possession. Take a look at the comments by her fans and followers under the post which has 121k like so far.

Himanshi’s ‘Forever Memories’ at Dubai’s water park

Khurana took to her Instagram recently on December 4, 2020 to share a video of her enjoying with her bunch of friends at a water park. The video was evident that the actor had a great time at the place and thanked their team for hosting her. She wrote, “Andddd.... We all fell down.... yeahhhhh.... these memories will last forever.... Thankyou @aquafunme for hosting me and giving these happy memories to me in Dubai... and somewhere it took away my phobia of water. This is one of the best time ever.”

On the work front

Khurana has been a part of over 12 music videos so far in 2020, her latest being Don’t Follow, which released on November 26. The actor was also a part of Neha Kakkar’s Kalla Sohna Nai and Arijit Singh’s Dil Ko Maine Kasam Di. Other music videos that she featured in are - Ohdi Shreaam, O Jaanwaale, Tamasha, Suit Dwaade, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Bazaar, Afsos Karoge, and Allah Khair Kare. She was last seen on TV in the 13th season of Bigg Boss.

