Himanshi Khurana Tests COVID-19 Positive After Attending Famers' Protest In Punjab

Bigg Boss fame and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana recently took to Instagram to share that she has been tested positive of COVID-19 even after taking all the precautions. The singer wrote a note where she mentioned that she decided to take a COVID-19 test after she was part of the farmer's protest on September 27. Himanshi Khurana stated that she opted to take the test as the place of the protest was crowded and she wanted to ensure her safety before leaving for the shoot.

The singer also asked the people who came in contact with her to take the COVID-19 test and also follow all necessary precautions. At the end of her note, Himanshi Khurana urged all the people who are protesting to take precautions as there is an ongoing pandemic situation right now.

Fans in huge number wished Himanshi good health and speedy recovery. Singer Stebin Ben also wished her speedy recovery. He wrote, "Get well soon Himanshi.. Wish you speedy recovery ðŸ™". Take a look at Himanshi Khurana's Instagram post.

Also Read| Himanshi Khurana to undergo surgery as her condition worsens due to PCOS: Reports

Also Read| Himanshi Khurana posts a cryptic message on her Instagram stories amid her medical crisis

Diljit Dosanjh supports farmers in their protest against the farm bills

Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Instagram account to extend his support for farmers as he wrote a message in Punjabi for the community. In his message, Diljit Dosanjh said that everybody together stands with the farmers' community. Every single person from all age groups of Punjab is supporting the farmers, he added. Diljit Dosanjh also stated that those in favour of the farm bills and who consider that it is correct to get the bill passed should at least try and talk with the farmers. Here is a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram post.

Also Read| Himanshi Khurana checks out home decor items, goes shopping for her new house; watch

Farm Bills

According to a report by PTI, The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed by both the Houses of Parliament. Farmers in several states including Punjab have been protesting against the Farm Bills.

According to a PTI report, the protesters have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system and they would be at the "mercy" of big corporates.

Also Read| Singer Himanshi Khurana tests positive for COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.