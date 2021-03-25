Hina Khan Shares Her Love For Purple In Latest Photo Series From Beach-vacation

Hina Khan recently took to Instagram to share some of the most amazing pictures from her vacation. The actor has been regularly posting several images from her trip, giving some major travel goals to her fans. Recently, the actor was seen in a purple outfit where she was seen posing near a beach. Hina Khan posed on a pathway with small houses on the right side and lush green trees on the left. The actor seemed to enjoy the photo session as she was all smiling in the pictures that were taken.

Hina Khan shares her love for purple in her latest photo series

The actor was spotted wearing a hat and a cool pair of shades as well when she posed for the images. Hina Khan posted several pictures in which she delivered various poses with the camera person captured her in a portrait setting and various other ways. The actor could be seen laying down, standing up, seated still, etc as she clicked several pictures and shared them with her fans online. The purple outfit that she wore seemed to complement the actors' style and went well with the overall aesthetic of the place she was in. The light colours gave a blissful tone to the scenery in her background and thus accounted for a great photo session.

The fans of the actor seemed to enjoy these pictures shared by the actor and complemented Hina Khan on the pictures. A number of prominent celebrities too commented on the picture, praising Hina for the amazing snapshots. They also complimented the place she was in and thus seemed to enjoy the photo series posted by Hina. The actor has been posting several such beach-based photos on her Instagram as she enjoys her vacation.

The actor has painted her Instagram feed with tints of blue as she has been posting many such pictures of herself on the blue shores of the place she is stationed in. From bright coloured outfits to underwater pictures, the actor has shared a number of pictures and photo series with jer fans. She has also posted the pictures on the stories section and thus expressed her joy. Fans seemed to also enjoy these pictures by the actor and wrote to the actor complimenting her on her style and pictures. They also completed the actor for the scenery and thus seemed to enjoy the photo series uploaded by the actor.

SOURCE: Hina Khan instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.