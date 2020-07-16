Hiten Kumar, Malhar Thaker, & Other Stars Of Dhollywood Speak On Nepotism And Favoritism

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent waves of shock to the entertainment industry. Many fans began debates over nepotism bringing out several star kids and trolling them. They believed star kids were the real cause that many ‘outsiders’ do get a chance to prove their worth in the industry. Recently, stars from the Dhollywood industry, that is the Gujrati film industry addressed this issue and said that their industry works as an extended family, but groupism does exist in it.

Dhollywood reacts to the debate of nepotism and favouritism

Hiten Kumar

Actor Hiten Kumar said that groupism and favouritism exist in Dhollywood. He said that some senior actors are sidelined these days when it comes to a senior role. He added that these directors and producers rush to Bollywood stars, offering them roles and its sad that is happening to their industry.

Rahul Bhole

Director and writer Rahul Bhole believes their industry does not work because of the star kids. He gave an example of the film Chello Divas and said that the boys Yash and Malhar were not popular, yet Chello Divas became a hit, but their other films did not work well. He added that this proves their industry is not in the zone where nepotism or favouritism can make a difference for a film.

Malhar Thakar

Actor Malhar Thakar primarily works in Gujrati films and theatre shows. He said that being involved in a creative process, the comfort level matters and that is in the film industry too. Certain people are comfortable in working with someone they’ve known for long and that is seen as favouritism in the industry.

Mikhil Musale

Another popular director Mikhil Musale said that there’s nothing wrong in nepotism unless someone misuses the power. He also said that he does not see anything wrong in a parent launching his children.

Bhakti Kubavat

Bhakti Kubavat was an outsider who entered the industry and was clueless about how the industry worked. After the actor spent several years in the industry, she thought no big production houses would sign her. She shared an instinct when she was not included in decision making for one of her films and a large part of her role was edited from her film. This affected her career, but many people supported her throughout her career.

Aarohi Patel

Actor Aarohi Patel comes from a film background too. She said that she had the right guidance to prepare for the film, but had to work hard to fit in. She said many called her out and said that her father made the film Love Ni Bhavai to launch her career, but it was actually his comeback to films because he was directing a film after 12 years.

