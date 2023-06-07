Vijay To Honour Tamil Nadu Board Exam Toppers In Chennai

Thalapathy Vijay, renowned for his philanthropic endeavors, has actively supported various charitable causes. In his latest initiative, the actor will be honoring the top-performing students in the 10th and 12th grades from each constituency in Chennai later this month. The announcement regarding this gesture was made by Thalapathy Vijay's charitable organization, All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.

This time, Vijay's philanthropic efforts are focused on the field of education, as he aims to meet and commend the highest achievers in board examinations. The actor's own attainment of an honorary doctorate degree in 2007 from MGR University highlights his recognition of the significance of education. The honorary doctorate was bestowed upon him as a tribute to his significant contributions to the art of cinema.

Vijay is all set to honour this year's board toppers later this month, for their stellar academic performance. The event will host the first three-rank holders from each constituency in Tamil Nadu. The ceremony will be held at the RK Convention Centre and will have Vijay himself honouring the board toppers from both class 10 and class 12.

The All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam carries out all of the actor's charitable causes which spans a wide spectrum of interests. One of the organisations yearly pursuits has been to spread awareness among all of the actor's fans regarding blood donation.

A more recent effort by the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam was on World hunger Day on May 28 when they distributed free food to people all over the state of Tamil Nadu. The general secretary of the organisation, Bussy N Anand, is the one who shared the particular's of event to be held for students.

The results for the class 10 board exams were declared on May 19. The results for the class 12 equivalent, were released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations, earlier, on May 8. Thalapathy Vijay's event will be held on June 17.