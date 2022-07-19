Hollywood Director Joe Dante Calls SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' The 'best Bollywood Movie'

Months after its release, SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to impress the audience in the West as the film is still garnering a lot of rave reviews and praise from not just fans but even Hollywood celebs. Famed Hollywood director Joe Dante, known for his works - Gremlins, The Howling, Innerspace and more, recently took to his social media space and gave a shoutout to the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer film.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus shattered several coveted box office records within just two weeks of its release as it crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Joe Dante calls SS Rajamouli's RRR the 'best Bollywood movie'

In his Facebook post, Joe Dante shared a still from the film and penned a long note, praising the SS Rajamouli directorial. The note read,

"RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) is maybe the best Bollywood movie I’ve seen. It was certainly the most expensive. It’s made to be seen on the Big Screen, and is currently playing in LA at the Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles!"

Asking people to watch the magnum opus, Dante continued, stating that the film is available on Netflix: "It’s really quite something–a ridiculously melodramatic and violent, often cartoony period CGI fest that often recalls John Woo (among numerous other influences) but manages to remain continually enthralling over its action-packed 3 hours (!) running time, complete with the expected song interludes and a pulsing score."

"I bet you’ve never seen anything quite like it. And if there’s ever been a more brutal portrait of the horrors of British colonization, I missed it. Highly recommended for the Queen’s Jubilee!", he further noted.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that the film has garnered praise from Hollywood as earlier filmmaker Scott Derrickson was bowled over the period action film. Taking to his Twitter handle, a netizen shared Derrickson's review of RRR and asked Suicide Squad director James Gunn to also watch it. "@JamesGunn now you gotta watch this movie. RRR on Netflix," they wrote. Gunn reacted by mentioning, "I did. Totally dug it." Take a look:

To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/90U7AXJPgd — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 16, 2022

RRR hit the big screens on March 25. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the big-budget flick revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. While Bheem is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue his sister from the Britishers, Ram is a police officer serving the English regiment.