Honey Rose Shares A Video Of Her Slipping Into The River During A Photoshoot; Watch

Honey Rose is one of the prominent Malayalam actors and she started her film career back in 2005. She has worked in several films in the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies as well but her primary work has been done in Malayalam films. She has worked in over 15 films in a career spanning 15 years. Read to know about her latest video, where she falls into the river while getting ready for a photoshoot.

Honey Rose slips in river

Kanal actor Honey Rose recently shared a teaser of one of her latest photoshoots. Honey Rose's video shows the actor all dressed up in a red and green coloured saree and has a full face of make-up on, paired with gold jewellery. The actor along with the photoshoot crew can be seen getting ready to click pictures among the beautiful river-side location. A little while into the video, the actor falls into the river as she slipped on one of the slippery rocks. You can see the video here.

Honey Rose has a following of 1.2 million people on Instagram and even shared pictures from her photoshoot on the social media site. She shared four posts from the photoshoot in two different outfits. Two of the posts are motion pictures as well featuring the Malayalam actor. You can see her posts here.

Honey Rose's movies

The actor started her career back in 2005 and ever since then has appeared in over 17 films. Honey works in most South-Indian language movies but predominantly appears in Malayalam films and has worked with popular names like Mohanlal, Dileep, Suresh Gopi among others. Her first film was released in the year 2005, titled Boyy Friennd, and was directed by Vinayan. She played the role of Manikuttan's girlfriend in her debut film.

In 2006, she accepted her first non-Malayalam project, Ee Varsham Sakshiga in Telugu, which was followed by her first Tamil romantic drama film Mudhal Kanave. Her breakthrough character is that of Dhwani Nambiar in Trivandrum Lodge. Her famous work includes You Too Brutus, Sir CP, My God, Chunkzz, Avarude Raavukal, Uppukandam Brothers Back in Action among others.

