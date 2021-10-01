'Honsla Rakh': Diljit, Shehnaaz, Sonam Shake Leg On Latest Song 'Chanel No 5'

Diljit Dosanjh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy-drama Honsla Rakh. Diljit stars alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal in this Punjabi film. While fans are waiting for the film's release, the filmmakers recently treated them with a groovy song by Diljith Dosanjh. Not only fans but the entire Bollywood also groove on Diljit Dosanjh's tracks. Honsla Rakh has yet another track by the singer. Tips Punjabi recently released the film's song Chanel No 5. The music video had Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill and Shinda Grewal dancing together in ethnic ensembles. Sonam Bajwa looked stunning in a light pink Lehenga while Shehnaaz Gill looked dreamy in a green and pink coloured one. Diljit Dosanjh fashioned a brown coat with a yellow turban while shaking a leg. The song is sung by the Good Newzz actor, while Intense composed it. Raj Ranjodh served as the lyricist for this dancing number.

Sharing a clip of the song, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "5 Number Chanel Da… Aa Geya Gana @tipspunjabi Waleya de Channel Te... Honsla Rakh Veere. 15th October." The actors' fans showered them with love for the new song. An Instagram user wrote, "Shehnaaz gill love you," while another one wrote, "shehnaazgil looking gorgeous." The film marks the first venture of Shehnaaz Gill after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. However, the actor has not posted anything since Shukla's sudden demise.

Honsla Rakh trailer

Diljit Dosanjh unveiled Honsla Rakh's trailer on September 27, 2021. The film's trailer saw a unique story, which takes fans on a roller coaster ride of laughter and drama. The trailer begins with Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gil's date and later sees the couple visiting a divorce lawyer. The couple goes for a divorce as Shehnaaz Gil gets pregnant. She also asks to give the custody of their child to Dosanjh. The film's plot revolves around a single father who looks for a romantic relationship. When he finds love in Sonam Bajwa, his life takes a dramatic turn as his ex returns. The film is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film marks Diljit Dosanjh's maiden production along with Daljit Thind.

Image: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh