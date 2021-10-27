'Honsla Rakh': Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit's Record Breaking Film Grosses Rs 38.15 Cr In 11 Days

Ever since its release, Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh has been garnering positive feedback from fans and critics alike, a testament of which is the film's record-breaking box office collections. The Punjabi romantic comedy has shattered yet another record, claiming the title of "number one North Indian film of the year". As per Diljit's recent announcement, the film has grossed Rs 38.15 crore worldwide within 11 days of its release.

Honsla Rakh, which has also been bankrolled by Dosanjh, follows the story of a single father (Diljit) and his struggles to find love again in Jasmin (Sonam Bajwa). However, his life is toppled once again as his former partner (Shehnaaz Gill) crawls back to him, setting the stage for comedy, romance, and entertainment. The film premiered on the big screen on October 15.

Honsla Rakh shatters Box Office records

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, October 27, the Lover star shared the film's poster, which read “#1 North Indian Film of the year. Rs 38.15 crore worldwide gross!! on Day 11. Enjoy with your family”. For the caption, he wrote, "Madam Ji Can You Correct My Poje ENJOY FOLKS." Take a look.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film also stars child actor Shinda Grewal, who essays the role of Diljit’s son. The film also garnered special attention as it marked Shehnaaz Gill's first release after the death of her rumoured beau, Sidharth Shukla. Taking a long hiatus post the shocking news, Gill was back with the cast for the film's promotions. Ahead of the film's release, Diljit had also uploaded a photo with Shehnaaz, calling her a 'strong woman'.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and late actor Sidharth Shukla’s last song Habit was recently released by the makers. The song, which has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko Pravo Mukherjee, is an ode to the actor, who passed away on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest. The music video showcases Gill lip-syncing the lyrics in an emotionally wrought state, coupled with glimpses of some behind-the-scenes clips from the duo's earlier shoot in Goa. Upon its release, Ghoshal dedicated the song to all Sidnaaz fans.

(Image: Twitter/@honslarakh)