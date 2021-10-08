Shehnaaz Gill, who was away from the limelight after actor Siddharth Shukla's demise, made her first appearance in a new promotional video for Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

After her close friend Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on September 2, heartbroken Shehnaaz took a break for over a month to heal herself. However, the actress is back to work now as she appeared in a promotional video for her upcoming film Honsla Rakh, which was shared by her co-star Diljit Dosanjh on social media.

Shehnaaz makes first appearance after Siddharth Shukla's demise

On Friday, October 8, Diljit posted a Reel on his Instagram handle, where three of them can be seen recreating a scene from the Honsla Rakh trailer. Initially, only Diljit and Sonam can be seen holding hands. Diljit points at a person saying "Excuse me, sir. Please calm your baby down. Because of your baby, my baby's romance is getting ruined," he said in Punjabi.

Then Shehnaaz joins them with a stuffed toy as a prop for a baby. She complains to Sonam that it was because of Diljit that she has a baby now. “I loved him and he did this to me,” she said. Soon, the girls begin beating Diljit up while Shehnaaz lost balance and fell, however, continued to beat him. “Oh, bus oye! (Enough, enough),” Diljit said.

In the caption, Diljit wrote, "Mai Enu Pyar Kita C Te Eney Mere Naal Ahh Kita. #HonslaRakh This DUSSEHRA 15th October."

Watch the hilarious post here:

Shehnaaz Gill to make acting debut with 'Honsla Rakh'

Meanwhile, Honsla Rakh is a much-anticipated Punjabi film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and Shehnaaz Gill. With the film, Shehnaaz is making her debut as an actor. Earlier, the makers of the film had put the shooting on hold for the promotional song as Shehnaaz has been in a mourning state after the demise of Sidharth Shukla.

Recently, the makers released the hilarious trailer of Honsla Rakh which promises a rib-tickling family entertainer. The film will also mark Diljit and Shehnaaz's first onscreen presence together. The film is slated to hit theatres on October 15.

Watch the trailer here:

