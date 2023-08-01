Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare Box Office: Nithin Krishnamurthy Film Emerges As A Sleeper Hit

After dull six months, the Sandalwood industry is back on track with the success of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare. The Kannada-language black comedy film, which was released on July 21, has been standing strong at the box office even on the seventh day of its release. Director Nithin Krishnamurthy's film managed to leave a mark by earning Rs 6.20 crore across India in its first week of release.

3 things you need to know

- Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare stars debutants Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka and Rakesh Rajkumar in the lead.

- The film faced legal hurdles before its theatrical release.

- The Kannada movie was presented by Rakshit Shetty via Paramvah Pictures.

The new sleeper hit of the Sandalwood industry

Despite being a low-budget film, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare has given a ray of hope to the Kannada movie industry. On the first day of the release, it earned Rs 0.8 crore, and since then, there has been a rise in the numbers at the box office. On Thursday, day seven, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare pocketed Rs 0.5 crore, which is good since it was a weekday.

After week one, its total stood at Rs 6.20 crore. Notably, it is the first movie this year to create a buzz in the Kannada film industry. Even high-profile films like Kabzaa and Kranti that were released this year failed to leave a mark on the box office.

Kabzaa and Kranti were big-budget films

Kabzaa reportedly earned around Rs 30-31 crore at the Indian box office. The lifetime collection of the film reportedly stands around ₹34.5 crore against a budget of ₹120 crore.

On the other hand, Kranti's first-week collection was Rs 31.25 crore, while the lifetime collection stands at ₹ 40.9 crore against the budget of Rs 16 crore.

The commercial window collection of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is significant as the movie faced legal troubles ahead of its premiere.

Actress Ramya’s case against Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

Earlier this year, actress Ramya filed a case against the film's team for the "unauthorized use of her clips" in the trailer and film. After the court ordered a restraining order, the film’s release was in jeopardy. However, on July 19, a commercial court in Bengaluru allowed the producers to release the film as per the schedule after paying a compensation of Rs 50 lakh.