How Marathi TV Actors Are Taking Precautionary Measures While Filming? Read Details

After the government gave a green signal for resuming shooting in the Marathi film industry, several Marathi TV actors were excited to resume work. The actors took to social media to give fans a glimpse of their sets and how things are working amid the COVID-19 pandemic crises.

The crew members, background artists, make-up artists, and actors seem to be taking various precautions during the crises. With all that said now, read on to know how Marathi TV actors are taking precautions to avoid the spread of Coronavirus amidst shooting:

How Marathi TV actors are trying to be cautious on the sets

Ashok Phal Desai

Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa fame Ashok Phal Desai plays the role of Shiva in the show. In an interview with an entertainment publication, Ashok Phal Desai said that they have arranged for separate chairs and everyone uses the same chair assigned. Talking about the case of loss of chair, he shared that they hunt down their chair and sit on the assigned one itself. Ashok Phal Desai also revealed that they have individual food plates.

Sumeet Pusavale

Sumeet Pusavale, who plays the lead role in the TV show Balumamchya Navane Changbhala, also shared the precautionary measures he is taking while on the sets of the show. In an interview with an entertainment publication, the actor said he takes a bath as soon as he enters home. He also shared that he does his laundry on a daily basis and sanitises essentials like wallet, shoes, and others every day.

Namrata Sambherao

Namrata Sambherao has been a part of several popular TV shows. She is a part of Athashe Khidkya Naushe Dar and is also widely recognised for her role in Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra. The actor shared the strict rules she is following on the sets of the show. In an interview with an entertainment publication, Namrata Sambherao shared that she is keeping her essentials like clothes, bags separately. The Marathi TV actor said she used to practice with co-star Prasad Khandekar before lockdown, however, she is now practising independently.

Maniraj Pawar

Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi features Maniraj Pawar playing the lead role. The serial also stars Shivani Sonar, Kalyani Choudhari, Shubhangi Gokhale, and others. Talking about the precautions he is taking, in the interview with the entertainment publication, the actor shared he does not take his hands out of his pocket, except while filming. He mentioned that everyone sanitises after filming a scene.

