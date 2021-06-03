How Well Do You Know 'KGF Chapter 2' Director Prashant Neel? Take The Quiz And Find Out

KGF Chapter 2 director Prashant Neel became a huge hit among the audience when he came up with KGF Chapter 1. Written and directed by Prashant Neel, KGF Chapter 1 released a couple of years ago, creating a buzz among the fans and soon breaking the records for becoming the highest-grossing Kannada movie. And as the fans eagerly wait for the film's second instalment, KGF Chapter 2 release date has been set for this year to be released in Kannada. It will be a treat for all the fans as the dubbed versions of the film in other languages will also be released simultaneously.

How well do you know KGF Chapter 2 director Prashant Neel?

1. Prashant Neel made his debut with this Kannada action-thriller film that featured Srimurali and Haripriya in the lead?

a. Ugramm

b. Drama

c. Jaanu

d. Gokula

2. Actor Srimurali, who was the lead actor of Prashant Neel’s debut film, is also related to him. How is Srimurali’s related to the director?

a. Cousin

b. Nephew

c. Brother-in-law

d. Brother

3. Which model and actor made her debut with Prashant Neel’s KGF Chapter 1 and will also be appearing in KGF Chapter 2?

a. Samantha Akkineni

b. Oviya

c. Deepa Sannidhi

d. Srinidhi Shetty

4. Which Kannada superstar will essay the lead role in Prashant Neel’s upcoming KGF Chapter 2?

a. Allu Arjun

b. Yash

c. Prakash Raj

d. Sudeep

5. KGF Chapter 2, one of the highly-anticipated movies of Prashant Neel, will include a couple of popular Bollywood actors. Which of the following will not be seen in the film?

a. Sanjay Dutt

b. Raveena Tandon

c. Sidharth Malhotra

d. All of the above

6. Prashant Neel has also been gearing up for another action-thriller movie slated to be released next year. The movie will star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead.

a. Salaar

b. Googly

c. RRR

d. Lucky

7. In which of the languages is Prashant Neel’s KGF Chapter 1 not dubbed?

a. Malayalam

b. Telugu

c. Hindi

d. Bengali

8. A popular actor from the Hindi TV and movie industry made a special appearance in one of the famous songs in Prashant Neel’s KGF Chapter 1. Name her.

a. Shraddha Arya

b. Mouni Roy

c. Nia Sharma

d. Aarti Ahuja

9. Yash received numerous awards for his role in the film KGF Chapter 1. Under which category did the South Indian International Movie Awards honour him for the film?

a. Best male Playback Singer

b. Hero of the Decade

c. Style Icon of South India

d. Best Actor in a Negative Role

10. One of the popular cinematographers from the Kannada film industry has been a part of all Prashant Neel’s movies including KGF Chapter 2 and others. Name him.

a. Bhuvan Gowda

b. Arvind Arjun

c. Neeraj Ravindran

d. Ramesh Gowda

11. When is Prashant Neel's upcoming KGF Chapter 2 release date slated for this year?

a. 10 July 2021

b. 12 July 2021

c. 16 July 2021

d. 25 July 2021



Answers-

1-a

2-c

3-d

4-b

5-c

6-a

7-d

8-b

9-c

10-a

11-c

