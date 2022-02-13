'Hridayam' 4th Week Box Office: Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Achieves Big Milestone In 25 Days

Owing to the perils put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, the film industry was one of the most impacted sectors and box office successes during this period were low when compared to pre-pandemic times. This is because a section of the audience stayed reluctant to step out to the theatres in view of the potential health risks involved. However, a handful of films managed to mint money despite the curbs and amongst them is Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam.

The film got released at a time when the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was still at its peak and Kerala was one of the worst-affected states at that time. The film managed to perform well and continues to attract audiences even amidst pandemic-induced restrictions. Amid uncertainties and numerous restrictions imposed by the government, the film has now completed 25 days at the box office.

Not just in terms of its longevity, the film has also managed to rake in good numbers. The Pranav Mohanlal-Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is now inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. In India overall, it is close to earning Rs 30 crore.

Hridayam box office collections

Hridayam, as per a report on Pinkvilla, has earned close to Rs 50 crore at the box office across the globe. This was aided by the figures achieved in India, which stand at a total of Rs 28.70 crore.

The movie is still bringing audiences in the fourth week, and this was evident with the figures on the fourth Friday and Saturday. The coming-of-age romantic drama earned Rs 35 lakh on Friday and Rs 65 lakh on Saturday, taking the collections in the fourth weekend to Rs 1.10 crore.

The week-wise collections of Hridayam have garnered Rs 16.30 crore in week 1, followed by Rs 6.70 crore in the week later and Rs 4.70 crore, in the third week.

Pranav Mohanlal took to Instagram on Sunday to express his delight in the movie completing the milestone of 25 days.

Hridayam movie cast and crew

Hridayam has been written and directed by Vineeth Srinivasan, apart from penning lyrics and singing a song from the album. The other members of the cast include Darshana Rajendran, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, among others.

The plot of the film revolves around the lead character Arun, portrayed by Pranav Mohanlal and his feelings for two women, played by Darshana Rajendra and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The movie also chronicles his journey throughout four years of engineering college.