'Hridayam' Box Office Day 10: Pranav Mohanlal Achieves Milestone With Latest Release

The year has started on a good note for Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and the crew of their latest Malayalam film Hridayam. The film is among the few that have hit the theatres amid the curbs put forth by the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the restrictions imposed in many parts of the country, the romantic drama has found an audience and garnered positive responses from the viewers.

This is evident from the box office collections of the film. The film has gone on to become the highest-grossing film in Pranav Mohanlal's career.

Hridayam becomes highest-grosser for Pranav Mohanlal

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Hridayam has earned Rs 35.65 crore at the box office across the world. It has thus managed to beat Pranav Mohanlal's 2018 debut film Aadhi in terms of global collections.

The performance of the film has been impressive in India. The ten-day collections for the film stand at Rs 19.65 crore. This was aided by the figures of the film on Friday and Saturday, where it minted Rs 1.20 crore and Rs 1.80 crore respectively. The film, however, witnessed a drop on Sunday with only Rs 30 lakh coming in.

Kerala has been the major contributor to the collections. Even in the second weekend, it has done well, with Rs 2.60 crore coming in the state, the report added. It has thus collected Rs 16. 70 crore in the state alone.

The film will now target the Rs 25-crore-mark at the box office. The positive response for the film proved that the figure is very much achievable. That would also make it the highest-grossing film in India for Pranav after Aadhi, the report added.

Hridayam cast and crew

Apart from Pranav and Kalyani, Darshana Rajendran essays another pivotal character in the film. The movie also stars Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Johny Anthony, among others.

Hridayam has been written, directed by Om Shanthi Oshaana actor Vineeth Sreenivasan. The plot of the film revolves around the protagonist Arun, played by Pranav Mohanlal. and his character development through different phases of his life, starting from the period where he was an Engineering student.