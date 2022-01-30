'Hridayam' Digital Streaming: How To Watch Pranav Mohanlal's Film Online? Details Inside

Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal has been the talk of the town ever since the release of his romantic drama Hridayam. The movie was one of the much-awaited Malayalam films in the industry and was hailed by fans after its recent release. Helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the digital rights of the film have now been bagged by the online streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.

Fans can now watch Hridayam online on Disney+Hotstar, as the streaming channel has bagged its digital rights, according to Karthik Ravivarma on Twitter, who works in production and distribution. However, the digital release date of the romantic flick has now been announced yet, but fans eagerly await more information about the same. The film also sees Darshana Rajendran, Vijayaraghavan, Johnny Anthony, Aju Varghese and others in pivotal roles alongside Pranav Mohanlal.

The film is currently having a successful run at the theatres and minted an impressive amount at the box office. According to reports by Pinkvilla, the film made Rs 16.65 crore in the first week of its release. The film opened around the Rs 3 crore mark and then saw a spike in collections on Republic Day as it minted Rs 3 crore on the occasion.

The film is all about Arun Neelakanthan, played by Pranav and the life he leads during the four years of his life at an Engineering college and follows him till he turns 30-years-old. The film takes the audience on a trip down memory lane as it taps into college memories, emotional ups and downs in life, romance, career, family and much more.