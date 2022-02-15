'Hridayam': Pranav Mohanlal-starrer Ranks Among Top 10 Malayalam Grossers Worldwide

Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the Malayalam coming-of-age drama film, Hridayam recently hit the theatres and created a buzz among the audience all over the world. The movie was released in theatres in January 2022 and it featured a talented cast of actors namely Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Johny Antony and Aswath Lal among others. As the movie is successfully running in theatres all over the world, it was recently added to the list of top ten highest-grossing Mollywood films globally. Here's all you need to know about the Pranav Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam grossed Rs. 29.80 crores approx in India out of which Rs. 25 crore came from Kerala. The movie also performed well in Karnataka garnering Rs. 1.95 crore and Rs. 1.90 crore in Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, overseas numbers are around $3 million (Rs. 22.50 crores), with $2.10 million from Gulf region, $325k in Europe, $325K in North America, and $250k in Oceania/Pacific.

Top ten highest grossing Mollywood films

While Hridayam earns the ninth position, Mohanlal's Pulimurugan ranks on top with Rs 135 Crores. The action thriller movie features Mohanlal in the lead alongside other stars namely Jagapati babu, Vinu Mohan, Bala, Kamalini Mukherjee, among others. Here's the list of the top ten highest-grossing Mollywood films

Pulimurugan - Rs. 135 crore Lucifer - Rs. 125.80 crore Kurup - Rs. 82 crore Premam - Rs. 74 crore Kayamkulam Kochunni - Rs. 67.30 crore Drishyam - Rs. 62 crore Ennu Ninte Moideen - Rs. 56 crore Njan Prakashan - Rs. 54 crore Hridayam - Rs. 52.30 crore approx (25 days) Odiyan - Rs. 51.40 crore

More about Hridayam

Backed by Visakh Subramaniam through Merryland Cinemas and co-produced by Noble Babu Thomas through Big Bang Entertainments, the plot of the movie follows the life of Arun Neelakandan from age 17 to 30, shedding light on how certain incidents shaped his life ahead.

The significant cast members of the movie included Pranav Mohanlal as Arun Neelakandan, Kalyani Priyadarshan as Nithya Balagopal, Aswath Lal as Antony Thadikkaran, Darshana Rajendran as Darshana, Vijayaraghavan as Neelakandan Moorthy, Arun's father, Aju Varghese as Jimmy, Johny Antony as Balagopal, Nithya's father, Arun Kurian as Akhil Sathyan, Kalesh Ramanand as Selva and Ann Jameela Saleem as Megha.

Image: Instagram/@pranavmohanlal