Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic drama Hridayam. The film created a lot of buzz online. Recently, the makers released the trailer of the much-awaited Malayalam film and fans' can't get enough of it, as it appears to be very intriguing.

Hridayam trailer released

The trailer looks very promising as it takes the audience back to their good old college days. From the trailer, it is very evident that the romantic-drama film revolves around a young college romance and it will surely take the audiences on a nostalgic trip. The trailer depicts highs and lows in the life of Arun Neelakanthan portrayed by Pranav Mohanlal as it follows the journey of Arun right from when he was 17 to 30 years old. It further depicts, his friendships, love, emotional ups and downs, career-related uncertainties, and everything until he becomes a family man.

Here take a look at the film's trailer:

Fans excitement was fueled with the release of the trailer and they flooded the comments section with fire and heart-eyed emoticons.

Hridayam is all set for its theatrical release

Hridayam is an upcoming Malayalam-language romantic drama written and helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. It is produced by Visakh Subramaniam under Merryland Cinemas and co-produced by Noble Babu Thomas under the Big Bang Entertainments. The romantic-drama film revolves around a young college romance and both the actors are appearing to be fresh and promising in their roles. In the film, Pranav Mohanlal will be sharing screen space with Kalyani Priyadarshan. Other than Pranav and Kalyani, Darshana Rajendran, Aju Varghese, Vijayaragavan, Baiju, and Arun Kurian will also be seen playing pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 21 January 2022.

Image: Instagram@pranavmohanlal