'Hridayam': Vineeth Sreenivasan Announces OTT Release Date Of Pranav Mohanlal Starrer

Actor Pranav Mohanlal is currently enjoying the successful 25-day theatrical run of his romantic/coming-of-the-age drama Hridayam. The movie focuses on the journey of the protagonist, Arun Neelakanthan, chronicling different phases of change in his life starting with his graduation period till parenthood. From love to career uncertainties, the film managed to tug at the heartstrings of viewers for its sensitive and realistic portrayal of the journey of a person to adulthood.

As mentioned earlier, the majority of the audience enjoyed the film as it ended up grossing over Rs 50 crore across the world, thereby achieving a new milestone. However, many fans, who missed the film in theatres, were awaiting an official announcement regarding its OTT release. Addressing the same, the director of the film, Vineeth Sreenivasan treated the eager fans with the date and details of Hridayam's digital release.

Hridayam OTT release date

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Vineeth Sreenivasan shared the poster of the movie featuring lead actor Pranav Mohanlal and announced the official release date and the OTT platform wherein it will stream. He wrote, ''For all those who have been waiting for the OTT release, #Hridayam on @DisneyPlusHS from February 18th! Hridayam will continue in theatres as well! 😊 http://youtu.be/zVQq4g9zhMo #HridayamOnHotstar"

More on Hridayam

Starring Pranav Mohanlal as Arun Neelakanthan, the film follows his shenanigans from his college days and later reflects on them in his early 30s. It also features actors Darshana Rajendra and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles.

The film was released on January 21 in theatres, at the peak of the new wave of COVID-19, which refrained many moviegoers to visit the theatres in view of potential health risks. Overcoming such obstacles, the movie managed to attract the audience and crossed the mark of Rs 50 crore in under a month of its release. It is also continuing its promising run in the theatres.

