'Hridyam': Mohanlal Unveils Trailer Of Son Pranav Mohanlal's Upcoming Flick; Watch

Pranav Mohanlal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic drama, Hridayam. His proud dad, Mohanlal took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share the official teaser of the film. The film will hit the big screens in January 2022 and will also star Kalyani Priyadarshan opposite Pranav.

Mohanlal shares official teaser of son's next film 'Hridayam'

Mohanlal first shared the poster of the teaser and mentioned that he hopes his fans and followers enjoy watching it as much as he did. His caption read, "Really happy to share the official teaser of my son’s upcoming film ‘Hridayam’… Hope you all enjoy it as much as I did![sic]." He then shared the official teaser on social media and announced that the film would release in theatres worldwide in January 2022. The teaser of the upcoming movie saw glimpses of romance, action and music as well and promised an entertaining watch.

Watch the teaser here:

The film was recently in the news after its first song, Darshana crossed above four million views on YouTube. Pranav Mohanlal thanked his fans for the milestone and was also praised by Dulquer Salmaan. The actor took to his Instagram account after the release of the hit number and penned down an elaborate note for the two stars of the film. Calling Pranav Appu, he wished the actor the best of luck for the release of his film and mentioned that the glimpse he caught of it through the song was 'wow'. He mentioned that he believes the actor will 'shine brightest' in Hridayam. He wrote, "Loving this song Darshana from the movie Hridayam. The film releases worldwide in January 2022 through Merryland cinemas. All the best Appu (Pranav) I cannot wait to see what you have done in the film. Whatever I have seen from the song is WOW!!! I've always believed you'll be a huge star and I think Hridayam is gonna be where you shine brightest[sic]."

Salmaan also hailed the director of the film, Vineeth Sreenivasan and wished him the very best with his upcoming project. He wrote, "I pray this is your biggest and becomes the crown jewel of your already fantastic portfolio of films to date[sic]." He then addressed the entire team of the film and mentioned that he could not wait to witness the 'art and magic' they have created.

(Image: Instagram/@mohanlal, @pranavmohanlal)