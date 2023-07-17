Hukum: New Jailer Song Is A Celebration Of Rajinikanth's Larger Than Life Personality

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer is all set to open in theatres on August 10. The second song the movie is out. Titled Hukum, it was released by the makers on Monday (July 17). The track features Rajinikanth walking in style armed with guns and pistols.

2 things you need to know

Jailer also features Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles.

The first single from the film, Kaavaalaa, was released on July 6.

Hukum is a homage to Rajinikanth’s swag

Hukum, written by Super Subu, is all about Rajinikanth's timeless style that is popular across generations. The song also has Anirudh's vocals. Rajinikanth's line right at the beginning of the song is one of the most notable components. His character says “I'm the king here, and I make all the laws. They continue to change as I please. Follow them without hesitation.”

In the video, Rajinikanth is seen walking out of jail with a swagger. He brandishes revolvers and weapons, heightening the adrenaline-charged tension of the situation. The actor also goes off to fight thugs.

What's Jailer about?

The plot of Jailer revolves around a gangster who forms a plan to escape the guarded prison with his cellmates. After hatching a plan, the entire gang attempts to flee. However, they cross paths with a strict jailer who confronts them and hampers their plan. Now, the twist would be how the jailer manages to keep up with the plans of the gang inside the prison.

Helmed by Nelson, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and others in important roles. Production house Sun Pictures will be teaming up with the popular banner Ayngaran International, for the overseas distribution and release of this much-hyped Rajinikanth film.