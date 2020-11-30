'Humbled And Honored': KGF Makers To Announce New Project On Dec 2, Fans 'excited'

After mesmerizing fans with KGF, the makers are all set for a third pan India film. Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films took to Instagram and shared the exciting news with his fans. While piquing the curiosity of the fans, he wrote that the makers are all set to announce the project on December 2 at 2:09 PM in the afternoon.

KGF makers to announce a new project

Apart from sharing the date of the good news, Vijay wrote, “Thank you for your continuous support and Loyalty towards @hombalefilms For me You are the Direct reason for our success. We are humbled and honored to present you our next Indian Film on 2nd Dec at 2:09 pm. Lead us the way you have always led. #HombaleFilms7.”

Several fans could not control their excitement after reading the news and shared their hot takes on the great news. On of, the user wrote, “I hope it's Puneet sir and Santhosh Anand Ram sir because it's dated 02.12.2020 on the same date yuvaratha 1st single is going to release.” Another user wrote, “Congrats, will wait for that!!” A third die-heart fan of the makers wrote, “Wow waiting,” while another wrote, “Good luck to your project sir.” Sources close to the unit revealed that Prashant Neel is the director and the Telugu Superstar Prabhas will be out shortly.

Speaking about the film, producer Vijay Kiragandur said, “After the success of our first Pan Indian film KGF Chapter 1, and on the verge of completing our second Pan Indian Film KGF Chapter 2, we at Hombale films are at a standpoint of announcing our third Indian Film. We state with pride that we are the first and only production house to present all three films on the widest canvas of India. We also endeavour to do more of such films”.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment of the highly-anticipated film KGF chapter 2 which is still being shot. The upcoming film, produced under the banner of Hombale Films, will star Yash as Rocky in the lead and Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in the antagonist role. KGF Chapter 2 is expected to hit the big screens by mid-January 2021.

