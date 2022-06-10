'Hungama 2' Actor Pranitha Subhash Welcomes Baby Girl, Says, 'Last Few Days Were Surreal'

Actor Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nitin Raju have welcomed a baby girl! The new mom announced the good news on social media as she shared an adorable picture with her newborn. Concealing the little one's face, she penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed how the last few days were 'surreal' for her.

Pranitha tied the knot with Nitin, who is a businessman, in Bengaluru last year in May last year. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which was attended by their close friends and family members.

Pranitha Subhash & husband Nitin Raju welcome a baby girl

On Friday, Pranitha Subhash took to her Instagram space and shared that she and her husband Nitin Raju have been blessed with a baby girl. The Hungama 2 star shared an adorable picture with her daughter in which she is seen sitting in the hospital bed while holding her little munchkin in her arms. Soon after this, fans started pouring in congratulatory wishes for the couple and the newborn.

Sharing the picture, the 29-year-old wrote in the caption, "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born. I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all."

Pranitha Subhash announced her pregnancy on Nitin Raju's 34th birthday

Ever since the actor announced her pregnancy on her husband's 34th birthday, she has been constantly treating her fans with adorable glimpses of how she is embracing her pregnancy journey. She recently gave her fans a sneak peek of her latest fairytale-like maternity photoshoot. In the pics which she uploaded online, she had donned an off-shoulder turquoise gown accessorised with a shiny white headband that added a royal touch to the overall look. Her husband Nitin, on the other hand, sported a white shirt with black pants as he posed for a picture with Pranitha.

Sharing the pictures, Subhash penned a heartfelt caption as she wrote, "Love is the only emotion that can bring a life into this world. Thank you @mommyshotsbyamrita for these pictures Backdrop- @birthday0365".