I&B Ministry To Honour Satyajit Ray On 100th Birth Anniversary With Year-long Events

Considered one of the greatest artists in the history of Indian cinema, filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s ((May 2, 1921-April 23, 1992) legacy will be marked on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has announced year-long celebrations to mark the milestone event. Numerous events in different categories will be held over the next year, which includes programmes in his name, a statue, a course and more.

As part of the celebrations, the media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting -- Directorate of Film Festivals, Films Division, NFDC, NFAI, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata as well as the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Culture are planning a series of activities to honour the Pather Panchali director.

The events are likely to be held both physically as well as virtual amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The International Film Festival of India will be instituting the 'Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema' award to deserving talent. The winner will also take home Rs 10 lakh, a certificate, shawl, along with a Silver Peacock medal and a Scroll.

Not just India, Ray had established his reputation even abroad and that will be honoured with a retrospective and screening of his films at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Another special retrospective is being planned by the Directorate of Films Festivals which will be screened at prominent international and national film festivals.

A special section to honour the legendary filmmaker will be set by the Films Division at the National Museum of Indian Cinema, Mumbai and will travel to other museums, which will consist of his memorabilia in both online and physical forms, like his best film shots and interviews.

A virtual exhibition of his film posters and restoration and digitization of his films are being planned by the National Film Archives of India (NFAI).

A film festival on National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC)'s OTT platform is another event planned for the occasion.

The SRFTI, Kolkata will be launching a course on the legacy of the filmmaker, and a statue will also be set up at the venue. A package of Ray's works for children to be developed by schools is also being planned.

Cultural activities to display perspective of Ray's works is being planned by the Ministry of Culture, while the themes from his movies are likely to be a part of inter-college competitions.

(With inputs from PTI)