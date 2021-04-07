'I Call It Love': Aditi Rao Hydari Celebrates 4 Years Of 'Kaatru Veliyidai', Shares Video

Tamil romantic war film Kaatru Veliyidai, which released on April 7, 2017, completed four years today. On the occasion of 4 years of Kaatru Veliyidai, actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring a video from the film. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Kaatru Veliyidai starred actors Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

Kaatru Veliyidai narrates the story of an Indian Air Force pilot who recalls his romance with a doctor in the lead up to the war, while being kept as a prisoner of war at a jail in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The film was set against the backdrop of the Kargil War of 1999. Aditi shared the video from the film on her Instagram handle with the caption, "#KaatruVeliyidai You call it madness, I call it love ... #4YearsOfKaatruVeliyidai #Believe". Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram post below.

Fans react to 4 years of 'Kaatru Veliyidai'

Aditi Rao Hydari's recent post about her film, Kaatru Veliyidai, prompted a number of responses from fans. Many of Aditi's fans left comments on her post talking about how it was their favourite movie. Many of Aditi's fans also talked about how amazing the film was and how her presence in it made the movie even better. Other fans left comments praising Mani Ratnam's direction. Aditi's fans also commented on the post talking about how beautiful the actress looked in the film while others commented talking about how they became fans of the actress after watching the film. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about 'Kaatru Veliyidai' and its cast

Created by Mani Ratnam, Kaatru Veliyidai features music composed by A. R. Rahman. The album for Kaatru Veliyidai's songs consists of six tracks each in the original Tamil and Telugu version of the album. The album for Kaatru Veliyidai's songs won Rahman the National Film Award for 'Best Music Direction' at the 65th National Film Awards. Apart from Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, who star in the lead roles, the Kaatru Veliyidai cast also featured actors Lalitha, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Delhi Ganesh and RJ Balaji playing other pivotal roles.

Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix Hindi film Ajeeb Daastaans, the upcoming Tamil film Hey Sinamika and the bilingual film Maha Samudram. Indian actor Karthi's movies include Paiyaa, Naan Mahaan Alla and Siruthai. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan.

Image source - Still from Kaatru Veliyidai trailer

