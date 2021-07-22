'Don’t Know Who Is AR Rahman', Says Nandamuri Balakrishna; Gets Trolled By Netizens

Nandamuri Balakrishna, one of the popular Tollywood actors recently spawned a controversy over his statement during an interview. While speaking to a Telugu news channel, the Veteran actor and politician stated how he didn’t know who the Oscar-winner music composer, AR Rahman was. The actor further fanned the flames by saying how Bharat Ratna, one of the highest civilian awards was equal to his father’s ‘toenails’. The moment his statement surfaced on the internet, several netizens began trolling him for not knowing about the music maestro, AR Rahman and began trending the hashtag #whoisbalakrishna.

Nandamuri Balakrishna gets trolled by netizens

Nandamuri Balakrishna, son of the iconic late actor and politician, NT Rama Rao recently issued a controversial statement during an interview in which he stated how he felt that Bharat Ratna did not bring glory to his father and referred to it being equal to his father’s toenail. He also stated how no award could compensate for the contribution of his family to Tollywood and added how the awards should feel bad and not his father or family. Speaking further, he stated how it was an honour or privilege of people who would offer him the award and not for Sr NTR. He then hailed how his father was more than a Bharat Ratna.

Nandamuri Balakrishna went ahead with his statement and said how he didn’t know who AR Rahman was. He then stated how he just gives one hit a decade and added how he didn’t know him even when he won an Oscar.

Soon after his remarks on AR Rahman, the netizens began trending the hashtag “who is Balakrishna’. Many of them warned him and stated how he should know his level before commenting while some others also began digging out his comedy scenes from the films and trolled him. Some of the others also stated how a senior actor could speak in such a way for a legendary musician, AR Rahman while some of them began answering the trending question, Who is Balakrishna and stated how he was a ‘buffoon’.

Take a look at reactions here -

Who is balakrisha the funny actor

#whoisbalakrishna pic.twitter.com/potgdyPo8z — MSD 07 BEAST (@sandhiy54302395) July 21, 2021

Born to spoil is DAD good name.. #whoisbalakrishna this head weight attitude is the biggest reason for people to hate him.. funniest part is he is MLA 😂😂 https://t.co/R5LtJ99GSu — Murali Krishnan (@MuraliK52383291) July 21, 2021

If dance is an art

Balakrishna garu will picasso of it #whoisbalakrishna pic.twitter.com/Y8X0lzBTjM — Prashad🇲🇾 (@prashadreviewer) July 21, 2021

#whoisbalakrishna

Don't troll him



He is mentally retarded😁😁 pic.twitter.com/dFZVpcJgmO — Pranay kumar⚡⚡ | slim shady (@pranayk84990) July 21, 2021

#whoisbalakrishna



Balakrishna- South India's first and finest nepotism product...😅😂 — syed fazil shariq (@syedfazilshariq) July 22, 2021



IMAGE: NANDAMURI BALAKRISHNA/AR RAHMAN INSTAGRAM

