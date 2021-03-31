Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Cast: Actors, Their Characters In This Upcoming Telugu Film

Ever since the teaser of Anumolu Sushanth starrer titled Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu has been dropped by the makers, excitement among the masses about the upcoming Telugu film's release has been hiked a notch higher. The cast of Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu boasts of Meenakshii Chaudhary, Priyadarshi, Vennela Kishore and others in pivotal roles alongside Sushanth. Thus, read on to know about the highly-anticipated rom-com thriller's cast to find out details about all the Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu characters.

'Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu' Cast (Lead)

Anumolu Sushanth

Telugu film actor Anumolu Sushanth, popularly known as Sushanth, plays the lead role in director S Darshan's Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu. Sushanth will be seen essaying the role of a corporate employee who has a doting mother and a loving girlfriend. While he adores his newly-bought two-wheeler, i.e. a Bullet, things turn topsy-turvy when he parks it in a no-parking area and a huge political rally is disturbed by it. As the party members damage Sushanth's bike entirely, it leads to a tug of war between him and the political party's henchmen.

Meenakshii Chaudhary

The former 1st runner-up of the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant, Meenakshii Chaudhary will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry with this Sushanth starrer. She will be seen essaying the role of the female lead as Sushanth's ladylove in Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu. Ahead of this upcoming Tollywood film, Meenakshii marked her acting debut with the Hotstar Specials series Out of Love, which released back in 2019

Vennela Kishore

The two-time Nandi Award-winning Tollywood actor Vennela Kishore will also play a pivotal role in this action romance comedy. From what is seen in the teaser, Vennela will be seen essaying the role of Sushanth's close friend and an employee at the Royal Enfield store in this much-awaited Telugu film. Ahead of Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu, the 40-year-old was last seen in director Anudeep KV's newly-released comedy-drama, Jathi Ratnalu.

Priyadarshi Pulikonda

The Pelli Choopulu star Priyadarshi Pulikonda will also be seen playing a lead role in Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu. Although details about his role in the film have been kept under wraps by the makers, from what is shown in the film's teaser, Priyadarshi will essay one of Sushanth's friends in this S Darshan directorial. The prolific actor-comedian was also last seen in Anudeep KV's newly-released film, Jathi Ratnalu, alongside Vennela Kishore.

'Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu' Cast (Supporting)

Venkat

Abhinav Gomatam

Ravi Varma

Harish Koyalagundla

