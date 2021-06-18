If You Liked Jagame Thandhiram, Here Are Other Films By The Cast You Should Watch

Jagame Thandhiram is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix today June 18, 2021, at 12:30 pm IST. The film was supposed to have a theatrical release but given the current situation, the makers decided to go with an OTT release in more than seventeen languages. Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram plays the role of a gangster who travels to London in search of a job. The Jagame Thandhiram cast also includes James Cosmo, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. If you have watched the Jagame Thandiram trailer and have found it to your liking, here are some films by the Jagame Thandhiram cast that may catch your interest.

FIlms by the Jagame Thandiram cast

Action

The film stars Aishwarya Lekshmi making her debut in the Tamil film industry. The film is about a team of intelligence officers who are on a hunt for a terrorist. The movie is a political thriller and also has elements of a familial revenge scheme.

Game Over

The film Game Over is a psychological thriller with Taapsee Pannu in lead role. She plays the part of a girl suffering from PTSD after she has been raped. It is only later that she realises that she has received three lives to escape from the intruders to her house who are trying to kill her. Her life then starts playing the same night over and over and she has to save herself before she runs out of lives.

Forget Me Not

Forget Me Not is a short film that stars James Cosmo which received much critical acclaim and love from the audience. The film sees a young girl form an alliance with an old homeless man one lonely winter. The film documents her journey where she is desperately trying to send her family a message for Christmas before it is too late for her.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

In this film, Dhanush plays a small scale trickster who eventually makes it big. He travels all around the world in the oddest of places like an IKEA cupboard or a Louis Vuitton bag. The film ends with him becoming a school teacher for lost causes much like himself.

Pattas

In Pattas, Dhanush plays a thief who also acts as a police informer. The film tries to bring back the lost martial arts form that was once very popular in the South. It also has elements of crime drama in it.

