If You Liked Samantha Akkineni In Family Man 2, Here Are Some More Movies Of The Actor

Samantha Akkineni is one of the finest South Indian actors who recently garnered tons of love and compliments from the fans for her spectacular performance in the web series, The Family Man 2. Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man 2 essayed the role of a Sri Lankan rebel named Raji and won the hearts of the audience. The actor has also appeared in many other iconic movies in her career in which her performance was appreciated. Some of them include Ye Maaya Chesave, Theri, Eega, Oh Baby and many more.

Loved Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man 2? Other movies of the actor to watch

Theri

Released in 2016, the movie was written and directed by Atlee and backed by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. Samantha Akkineni essayed a significant role of actor Vijay’s wife in the film who later gets killed by some of his enemies. Though the movie showcased her in a small role, she managed to capture the attention of the audience with her convincing performance. She was even nominated for a prestigious award in the category for the Best Actress for her role in the film.

Ye Maaya Chesave

It is one of the popular Tamil romantic movies written and directed by Gautham Menon that featured Nag Chaitanya alongside Samantha Akkineni. The actor made her debut with this film in which she essayed the lead role of a mechanical engineer’s love interest. The movie also involved some famous actors namely Krishnudu, Devan, Surya, Subbalakshmi, Trisha, Sudheer Babu, Sanjay Swaroop, Surekha Vani and many more. The movie received positive reviews from both the critics and the audience.

Oh Baby

A remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny, the movie depicted Samantha Akkineni in the lead playing the role of a 24-year-old girl whose body gets possessed by a 70-year-old woman. The movie received amazing reviews from fans and Samantha was highly praised for her work in the film. Some of her other co-actors in the movie included Lakshmi, Naga Shourya, Pragathi, Urvashi, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and others.

Eega

This is a popular fantasy action movie directed by SS Rajamouli that showcased some of the iconic South Indian actors namely Samantha Akkineni, Nani, Sudeep, Adithya and others. The movie depicted a father and daughter’s bedtime stories where he tells a romantic action-filled story of three characters. Backed by Korrapati Ranganatha Sai, the movie was simultaneously dubbed in Tamil and Telugu and even received a good response from the viewers.

Jaanu

This is a popular 2020 Telugu romantic movie written and directed by C. Prem Kumar. The movie followed the story of the characters of Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand who meet for a college reunion after 15 years and try to resolve their breakup. Though the movie received mixed reviews from the audience, the performances of the cast were praised.

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM

