If You Loved Ammoru Thalli, Here Are Other Mythological Films To Add To Your Watchlist

Ammoru Thalli is Tamil comedy film directed by RJ Balaji and N J Saravanan. The plot of the movie revolves around a reporter who is living a peaceful and hasslefree life gets a visit from his ancestral goddess, Mookuthi Amman. She fulfils all his wishes and showers her blessings upon him and this changes the course of his life. Ammoru Thalli cast includes Nayanthara, Balaji, with Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, Abinaya, Moulee and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. If you liked the plot of this movie, here are other mythological movies to watch.

Movies like Ammoru Thalli

1. Dakshayagnam

This 1962 film tells the story of king Daksh who did not want his daughter Sati to marry Shiva. He conducts a yagna wherein he plans to insult Shiva. But things take a turn for the worse when Sati jumps into the fire herself. It has an IMDB rating of 8.3.

2. Dashavathara

This 1960 Kannada film tells the story of Sage Bhrigu who curses Lord Vishnu for killing his wife. He curses him that he will have to take many births on Earth to suffer for the sin he has committed. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8.

3. Swami Ayyappan

This 2012 mythological film tells the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Mohini's son Manikandan who performed various miracles from a young age. He also grows up to defeat Mahishi, a feared demon. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6.

4. Pandavas: The Five Warriors

This 2000 movie tells the story of the five Pandava brothers who plan to defeat the Kauravas and avenge their respect back. They are helped by Lord Krishna throughout their journey. It has an IMDB rating of 4.6.

5. Kurukshetra

This 2019 film tells the story of the Pandavas who were humiliated and sent into exile. After their arrival from the exile, there arises the conflict of the succession of the throne. It has an IMDB rating of 6.8.

6. Krishna

This 2006 film chronicles the adventures of Lord Krishna when he was a child. It also shows how he destroys his uncle Kansa, the ruthless ruler of Mathura who wanted Krishna dead. It has an IMDB rating of 5.6.

Image courtesy- @screengrab from the trailer of Ammoru Thalli