If You Loved AR Rahman's '99 Songs', Here's A List Of Romantic Musicals To Watch

AR Rahman’s 99 Songs made it to theatres on Friday, April 16, 2021, after a long wait and has been receiving some positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Varghas starrer, which also marks their debut, is a musical romantic film filled with melodious music by AR Rahman. Scroll along and take a look at a list of romantic musical movies like 99 Songs that you should watch.

Romantic Musical movies like 99 Songs to add to your watch list

Mughal–E–Azam

The 1960 classic film directed by K. Asif can not be missed out on a list that talks about musical romantic films. The 3-hour-17-minute long film consisted of 12 songs which summed up for almost 50 minutes of the screenplay of the movie. The evergreen song Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, sung by Lata Mangeshkar was a part of this Prithviraj Kapoor and Madhubala starrer. It also featured songs sung by Mohammed Rafi, Shamshad Begum and classical singer Bade Ghulam Ali Khan.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

A 1999 Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie, had 11 songs and 54 minutes worth of some of the most loved tracks of all time. It has lyrics written by Mehboob, with music composed by Ismail Darbar and a long list of singers on–board including Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Hariharan, Vinod Rathod, Sultan Khan, Shankar Mahadevan and KK, among others. Darbar went on to win National Film Award for Best Music Direction, for his work in the movie.

Rockstar

The movie’s music album which was both composed and scored by AR Rahman is widely loved and considered one of the best work by the artist. The 2-hour-40-minute long movie had 14 songs that took up over 1 hour of the movies run time. The lead character Jordan or JJ plays a musician in the film and all the lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil, while Mohit Chauhan sang them.

Devdas

Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial in the list, which had 10 songs that lasted up to 52 minutes of the movie’s duration. The music for the songs was scored by Ismail Darbar and Birju Maharaj, marking the second collaboration of the former with Bhansali. Singer Shreya Ghoshal made her playback debut with the movie and went on to win the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the movie.

Promo Image Source: Ehan Bhat's Instagram