If You Loved 'Check', Here Are Other Gripping Prison Dramas To Binge On This Weekend

Telegu prison drama Check released on February 26, 2021, and it is a Chandra Sekhar Yeleti directorial. The movie also stars Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Kaur in leads roles. The plot of this movie revolves around a chess player who is on death row. The music for the film is composed by Kalyani Malik and this movie marks her second project with director Yeleti after Aithe. If one liked the plot of this movie, here are other prison dramas to add to your watchlist.

Shows and movies like Check

1. Escape from Alcatraz

This 1979 Clint Eastwood starrer revolves around a man who is sent to the world's most feared prison ever, Alcatraz. Frank decides to escape this prison and succeeds in doing what others have failed. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.8.

2. Felon

This Ric Roman Waugh directorial revolves around a man who is convicted of murdering a burglar. He is sent to prison and here he learns to survive in the violent penal system. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.4. This is one of the interesting movies like Check to watch.

3. Prison Break

This American series tells the story of an engineer who turns himself in to save his falsely accused brother of death row. He is imprisoned in prison that he has helped design. It has an IMDB rating of 8.3 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

4. Orange Is The New Black

This series revolves around Piper who has helped her girlfriend Alex to transport drug money. But she gets caught and both are sentenced to jail. Life in jail changes her outlook on life and makes her do unimaginable things. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

5. The Shawshank Redemption

This Morgan Freeman starrer revolves around a successful banker who is sentenced to jail after he murders his wife and children. In the prison, he becomes one of the most unconventional prisoners. It has an IMDB rating of 9.3 and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Prison Playbook

This Korean prison drama revolves around a baseball player who is sentenced to jail a few days before his big game. Here, he learns to live by the rules of the prison and how to survive in a tough environment. It has an IMDB rating of 8.4 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

