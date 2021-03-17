If You Loved 'Kaadhal', Here Are 10 Other Movies You Must Add To Your Watch-list

Movies like Kaadhal tend to explore themes such as love crossing barriers, the difference of opinions when it comes to their parents' perception of their child's love interest, and the extent to which one can go for the sake of love, amongst others. Kaadhal review (s) by various publications since its release in 2004 have hailed the film for its storyline, the sense of reality that it follows and the performance of each and every individual that is a part of Kaadhal movie's cast, among others. This article is essentially an enlistment of movies like Kaadhal and what makes them similar to the S. Shankar production venture. Read on for the full list.

1) Dhadak

Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, much like Kaadhal, explores themes such as class divide and the role that parents play in the personal lives of their children in the heartlands of India. The film stars Ishaan Khatter and introduced Janhvi Kapoor and is a Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster, Sairat. The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Vazhakku Enn 18/9

Vazhakku Enn 18/9, a film that has been helmed by the director of Kaadhal, is also a love story at heart and explores the emotional roller-coaster journey that one embarks on with their significant other. The film, much like Kaadhal, that released nearly a decade prior, includes a tragic undertone. The film can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

3) Ramta Jogi

The film, much like Kaadhal, deals with the implications of having parents who do not agree with their's child's choice of partners. Subtly, every now and then, the caste system of the country makes its presence and function in the storyline of the same known. The film, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, can be streamed on YouTube for a fee.

4) Kalidas

What ties Kalidas and Kaadhal together is their leading man, Bharath. The film sees Kaadhal's Murugan step into the shoes of an upstanding officer who is on a mission to right several wrongs of the society, one of which is social divide and injustice, the whiff of which can be felt in both the films. The feature presentation, which has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube for free.

5) Yaar Ivargal

The 2018 feature deals with violence arising out of love, much like Kaadhal. In addition to the same, Yaar Ivargal and Kaddhal have been helmed by Balaji Sakthivel. As far as the streaming details in connection to the film are concerned, nothing is available as yet.

6) Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

What ties the Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer to Kaadhal is the opposition that one of the lead characters faces from their parents on the subject of the choice of their romantic partner. Although in terms of spirit, concept, context, and execution, the two films couldn't be any more different, one can most certainly see that the emotional cyclone that the lead characters experience as a result of being in love with someone is a common through-line between the two. The film can be streamed on Netflix.

7) Sir

The concept of forbidden love and class divide that serves as a wall between the two in the eyes of the general society are only two of the several similarities between Sir and Kaadhal. The feature presentation stars Tillotama Shome as well as Vivek Gomber as its central characters. The Rohena Gera directorial is available for streaming on Netflix.

8) Issaq

An official adaptation of Romeo And Juliet by William Shakespeare, the film explores the tumultuous love story of a couple whose romance is opposed and borderline-forbidden by their parents, who have had a family feud amongst them for centuries. Parallel themes such as the extent to which one can go for love and the barriers to a happily ever after erected by family members are the commonalities that make the two films spiritually similar to each other. The film isn't available on any streaming service as yet.

9) Ya Yaa

One of the several commonalities between Ya Yaa and Kaadhal is its leading lady, Sandhya. In addition to the same, the theme of an external party wanting to meddle with the brewing love story of the two protagonists is also something that makes Ya Yaa similar to Kaadhal. The film is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee.

10) Kalloori

The Akhil and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer is similar to Kaadhal in terms of the person who helmed it as well as the exploration of an unlikely relationship. Themes such as casteism and class divide, much like Balaji Sakthivel's other pieces of work, are quite evident here. The film, which has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.