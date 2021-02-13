If You Loved Kajal Aggarwal's Live Telecast, Here're Other Supernatural Web Shows For You

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Live Telecast is a recently released horror show featuring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. The plot of 7-episode series sees the main protagonist Jennifer Mathew hosting a success part of her show Dark Tales. After the show gets scrapped, Jennifer decides to live telecast of her and her crew’s supernatural encounters in the haunted house Shivkriti Hills.

During the live streaming, the entire team gets trapped inside the house with supernatural powers taking control over them. If you loved watching the series and are looking for similar show’s like Kajal Aggarwal’s Live Telecast, then we have got you covered. Here, we have compiled a list of few desi supernatural masala show, that you must watch:

Shows like Kajal Aggarwal’s Live Telecast:

Ghoul

Ghoul is an Indian horror web show based on the Arab folklore monster ghoul. Directed by Patrick Graham, the plot of the show is set against the backdrop of a dystopian Indian future, where fascism has taken control. The story revolves around a dreaded terrorist Ali Saeed, who ignites a series of supernatural and horrifying events.

Typewriter

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Typewriter is another horror show that revolves around an old haunted house. Set in Goa, the show features how a house and an old book stir the imaginations of young wannabe ghost hunters. However, when a new family moves into the town, the house’s buried secrets resurface.

Betaal

Directed by Patrick Graham in collaboration with Nikhil Mahajan, Betaal is set against the backdrop of a remote tribal village, which served as a battleground between the East India Company and his battalion. After the Indian Rebellion of 1857, the place is hired by highway officials to displace the villagers. Even after the villagers revolt against the officials, the CIPD force opens the shut road and unearth an old curse with an army of British soldier-zombies.

Parchhayee: Ghost stories by Ruskin Bond

Based on the short stories written by Ruskin Bond, Parchhayee is a collection of 12 horror tales by ZEE5. The stories are vividly set against the backdrop of hills. Check out the trailer below:

