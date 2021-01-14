If You Loved 'Kutti Story' Song From 'Master', Here Are 10 Other Songs Sung By Thalapathy

Thalapathy Vijay has been a part of the film industry for close to 28 years and most of his films have taken the box office by storm. He is not just renowned for his acting skills but also for his dancing and singing abilities. The actor has sung a few memorable chirpy songs in his film, which went on to gain immense popularity amongst the masses. If you loved his latest song Kutti Story from Vijay’s Master movie, here is a look at a list of Kollywood songs to check out for similar vibe.

Vijay Thalapathy’s songs that gained immense attention

1. Bombay City Sukka Roti

Bombay City Sukka Roti is a famous song from the film Rasigan. This song has been jointly sung by Thalapathy Vijay, Chitra, Vaali, and Deva. This song also has a quirky dance video which was famous around the time it released.

2. Oru Kaditham Ezhuthinen

Oru Kaditham Ezhuthinen is a famous song from the film Devaa which hit the theatres in 1995. Some parts of this song have been sung by Vijay while the rest has been created by late artist SP Balasubramanyam. This song has an adorable video which is remembered even today.

3. Kothagiri Kuppamma

Kothagiri Kuppamma is another song from the film Devaa which is very popular amongst the masses. The song has been sung by Vijay, Swarnalatha, Manorama while the music has been created by Deva. Have a look.

4. Bomboi Party Shilpa Shetty

Bomboi Party Shilpa Shetty is a quirky number that has Thalapathy Vijay’s vocals. This song is from the film Coimbatore Mappillai which has a huge fan following even today. This song comes with a strong dance routine which adds on a great Dappankutu number.

5. Thiruppathy Ponna Mottai

Thiruppathy Ponna Mottai is a song from one of Thalapathy’s old Tamil movies which acted as a stepping stone in his career. The song is from the film Maanbumigu Maanavan and is a part of various playlists even today. Have a look.

6. Ennoda Laila

Ennoda Laila is a famous song from the film Badri which also stars Bhumika Chawla in the lead role. This piece has been sung by Vijay while the music has been given by Ramana Gogula. This is a famous number that proved Vijay’s dancing and drama skills.

7. Vaadi Vaadi

Vaadi Vaadi is a famous song from the film Sachien which released a few years back. The song has been jointly sung by Vijay and Vadivelu while the music is by Devi Sri Prasad. This song also features Genelia in a key role.

8. Google Google

Google Google is a quirky number from Thalapathy Vijay’s famous film Thuppakki. This song has been partially sung by Thalapathy, who is also present in the song video. This song has a huge fan base even today for the catchy beats and quirky lyrics.

9. Selfie Pulla

Selfie Pulla is one of the many evergreen songs by Thalapathy that are sure to stay with the audience in the upcoming years. This song is from the film Kaththi and stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay in the key roles. This song had also gone viral on social media platforms during its run.

10. Chella Kutti

Chella Kutti is a renowned song from the film Theri which has been sung by Vijay and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics have been penned by Kabilan while the music is by GV Prakash Kumar. Here is a look at the song.

