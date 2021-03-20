If You Loved 'Mosagallu', Here Are Other Heist Films You Should Watch Next! See List

Indian film, Mosagallu is based on the real story of the IRS call centre scam. The film cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Vishnu Manchu, and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. As per Mosagallu reviews, viewers are loving the plot of the film. Here are more movies like Mosagallu that audiences might enjoy.

Special 26

The story is about a team of tricksters who pose like CBI and raid politicians and businessman. The film cast includes Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. The film is based on the 1987 Opera House heist.

Players

The 2012 film Players cast Abhishek Bachchan and Neil Nitin Mukesh the lead roles. The plot of the film is based on a team of robbers who steal the Romanian gold ingots while it is in transit. The film was directed by the duo Abbas Burmawalla and Mustan Burmawalla.

Badmaash Company

This Parmeet Sethi directorial is the story of four friends who plan to start a business to rake in the money and become rich quickly. The film cast includes Shahid Kapoor, Vir Das, Anushka Sharma, and Meiyang Chang in the lead roles. The film released on May 7, 2010.

Mr. Fraud

This action/heist film cast Mohanlal, Miya, Dev Gill, and Vijay Babu in the lead roles. It is a story of a high-tech robber, Bhai Ji who changes his looks frequently. His team plan to rob a palace in Jaipur for its royal treasure.

Robin Hood

Robin Hood is the story of a Managing Director of IBI bank who is fed up with the investigation of some recent ATM robberies. He then himself hires Felix to solve the matter. The film cast Prithviraj Sukumaran, Bhavana, and Narain in the lead roles.

Dhoom

The story of a bikers' gang who are on a robbing spree is troubled by ACP Jai who teams up with Ali to catch them. The film was released on August 27, 2004, and cast Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. Two more sequels were also made of the film.

Sathuranga Vettai

Sathuranga Vettai is the story of a skilled con-man named Gandhi who successfully pulls off various high-profile scams. Things take a turn when the people he cheated come together to trap him. The film cast Natarajan Subramaniam, Ponvannan, Ilavarasu, and Ishara Nair in the lead roles.

Guru

The plot of the film Guru revolves around an ambitious man Gurukanth Desai who is on his rise to become a successful businessman in the 1950s. He later becomes a big-time player as he marries Sujata for her dowry. The film cast Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Rajathandhiram

The story of a group of small-time con artist friends who take up a risky assignment and fall into trouble. The 2015 film cast Veera Bahu, Darbuka Siva, Regina Cassandra, and Ajai Prasath in the lead roles. The film was written and directed by A. G. Amid.

Johnny Gaddar

This Sriram Raghavan directorial is the story of five men who are involved in a drug deal. The story takes a twist when Vikram, one of the member tries to steal the money. The film cast Niel Nitin Mukesh and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

Promo Image Source: Still from Mosagallu