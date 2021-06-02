If You Loved Roja, Don't Miss These 5 Mani Ratnam Movies On His Birthday

Mani Ratnam over the years has directed a number of films that have been loved by the audiences. The unique narrative and storytelling of the director is something that has garnered him tremendous praises from critics and fans over the years. Therefore, as Mani Ratnam celebrates his birthday today, here are some of his films that you should watch if you've loved his classic film, Roja.

5 other Mani Ratnam movies to watch on his birthday

Thalapathi

Thalapathi released in 1991 and saw two of the biggest superstars collaborate on a film. Rajinikanth and Mammootty were seen together on screen for the film. Both the actors were huge superstars at the time and thus fans were eager to watch the film. The movie was quite well directed with no actor over-shadowing the other. Thus, the film went on to become successful and Mani Ratnam was praised for his work.

Bombay

The film Bombay came out in 1995 and dealt with a storyline containing a love story between a Hindu boy and a Muslim Girl. Due to its narrative, the film got into a controversy at the time of its release. However, the movie was well-received generally with the songs of the film being composed by AR Rahman. Bombay went on to win a National Award for Best Film along with Best Film Editing.

Yuva

Released in 2004, Yuva saw an ensemble cast of actors come together for the drama film. The narrative of the film was centred around politics, friendship and betrayal and director Mani Ratnam managed to encapsulate all the right emotions through his craft. Despite having a huge cast, each character was well designed and went on to create a lasting impact on the film. Yuva was also praised for its songs that were composed by AR Rahman.

Okay Kanmani

The film Okay Kanmani came out in 2015 and dealt with the idea of live-in relationships. The amazing love story was well portrayed by the director with actors Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen as the leads. The two lovers meet at a wedding and form a connection. Since the couple doesn't believe in the idea of marriage, the two decide to live together, what follows next forms the story of the film.

Raavan and Raavanan

Both films came out in 2010 and were centred around the concept of Stockholm syndrome. The films were shot in two languages simultaneously and brought out the beauty of both languages. The cast too managed to deliver an amazing performance and made both the films successful.

