If You Loved Thalaivi Trailer, Here Are Other South Indian Biopics You Must Check Out

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The trailer of this film was dropped on March 23, on the occasion of Kangana's birthday. The movie is directed by AL Vijay and stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Poorna and Madhoo. Thalaivi trailer chronicles the struggles the last actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa had to face to rise to power. It also gives glimpses of her early days in cinema. If you liked the Thalaivi trailer, here are other south Indian biopic films to watch.

South Indian biopic films to watch

1. NTR Kathanayakudu

This 2019 movie is based on the life of NT Rama Rao. The film revolves around how he decided to venture into the world of films and also sheds light on his political career. This film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. It has an IMDB rating of 5.7.

2. Yatra

This biographical film stars Mammootty essaying the role of Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. He served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from May 2004 to June 2009. The movie also showed how he rallied during the elections. The film has an IMDB rating of 8.2. This is one of the movies like Thalaivi to watch.

3. Kamaraj

This 2004 movie is based on the life of politician K. Kamaraj. He was known as the 'kingmaker' in the world of politics in the 1960s. He was also the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1954 to 1963 It has an IMDB rating of 7.1 and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Periyar

This 2007 biopic tells the life story of the social reformer Periyar E. V. Ramasamy. Sathyaraj essayed the lead role in this film. The film also chronicles how he fought against the cast system and stood up for the rights of Tamilians. It has an IMDB rating of 8.

5. Manikarnika

This Kangana Ranaut starrer was dubbed in Tamil and Telugu as well. It showcased the life of the Queen Of Jhansi who earned the title of 'warrior queen'. Kangana also won the National Award for her performance in this film. It has an IMDB rating of 6.4.

Image courtesy: Screengrab from Thalavi trailer