If You Loved Tovino Thomas' 'Kala', Here Are 10 Similar Films You Might Like

Kala movie review by Netizens have hailed Tovino Thomas' revenge thriller for its individual performances and its action sequences. Kala Malayalam movie, which essentially explores the bond between a man and his pet, stars the likes of Divya Pillai, Sumesh Moor and Lal, amongst others. Other publications, while giving their own Kala review, have also hailed the film for the sheer number of action sequences that the film has. If you're someone who likes thrillers and films that contain violence like Kala, the following list of films that are similar to Kala Malayalam movie in one sense of the term or other may be of interest to you.

1) Nishabdham

This film, along with R Madhavan, stars the likes of Anushka Shetty and Hollywood star Michael Madsen of Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction fame. The film has been hailed as a bold attempt for its multi-layered plot and performances by Anushka as well as its leading man, much like Kala. Due to its shortfalls, the supernatural thriller has received a below-average rating. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Yavarum Nalam (Or 13B)

This horror film, due to its dark noir colour tones and Indie film-esque treatment failed to appeal to the masses, as per many sources. But, to this day, the critics claim that it has a gripping and compelling storyline and shows what a film that belongs to the same genre as that of Yavarum Nalam can be, much like Kala. The film has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

3) Angamaly Diaries

What binds Kala and Angamaly Diaries together is the theme of the underdogs going up against pre-established organizations. On top of that, there is a theme of the quest for justice, like Kala. The film has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb. The same can also be streamed on Netflix.

4) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

A deeper analysis of the second film that is a part of one of India's highest-grossing franchises will reveal that the film, much like Kala, is a revenge thriller as well. In addition to the same, the film, as per many, has a satisfactory number of action sequences. The film, which has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb, can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar for free.

5) Drishyam (2013)

The Mohanlal-starrer, much like Tovino Thomas' Kala, has the themes of justice and revenge embedded in it. In addition to the same, there are a few action sequences too. The film, which has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for free.

6) U-Turn

The Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi, Bhoomika Chawla and Rahul Ravindran-starrer, much like Kala, has a plotline that has several layers and has the theme for the longing of justice. The film has been directed by Pawan Kumar of Lucia fame. The film, which has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) Bakrid

Bakrid, much like Kala, sees an animal play a character as important as that of its human lead, if not more or less. The film also explores the one-of-a-kind relationship between a human and an animal. The feature presentation, which has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, can be streamed on YouTube for a fee.

8) Master

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's latest release, much like Kala, sees its main characters seeking absolution of sorts. Secondly, what ties the two films together is the running theme of longing for justice. The feature presentation, which has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

9) Mumbai Police

Prithviraj's 2014 film, Mumbai Police, like Tovino Thomas' Kala has a series of unexpected twists which are revealed during the concluding chapters of the film. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial, similar to Thomas' latest outing, comes with a social message. The film has a rating of 8 on IMDb and is available on Disney+ Hotstar for Streaming.

10) Masters

The Johny Antony-directed film is also an underdog story and has a series of unexpected surprises, much like Kala. As the leading pair of the film gets closer to the truth, similar to Kala, shocking twists and turns unveil themselves. The film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.