If You Loved Wild Dog On Netflix, Here Are Some Other Nagarujna Movies To Watch On OTT

Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog premiered in theatres on April 2, 2021. The movie opened up to positive response from both the audience as well as critics. Fans of the South Indian superstar were eagerly waiting to get an update about the Wild Dog on OTT release date. After a few days of its release, Wild Dog premiered on Netflix. Wild Dog on OTT release date was April 22, 2021. As Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog is released n Netflix, fans of the actor have been wanting to see more of their favourite actor on screen. Here is a look at some of Nagarjuna Akkineni's movies like Wild Dog on Netflix that one can binge on various OTT platforms.

Nagarjuna Akkineni's movies like Wild Dog to watch on OTT

Payanam on Hotstar

Payanam is an action thriller that sees Nagarjuna doing the role of Major N. Raveendran. The plot of the film is based on a flight highjacking incident. Wild Dog sees Nagarjuna in the role of an NIA agent while in Payanam he plays the role of NSG major.

Mass on Hotstar

Mass is one of the most popular movies of Nagarjuna. The action movie will be a perfect watch for the audience who liked his recent movie Wild Dog. The movie features Nagarjuna as an orphan and Jyothika as his love interest.

Bhai on Zee5

The movie is a perfect blend of action and comedy. Nagarjuna plays the role of most skilled and trusted enforcer of a Hong Kong-based don named David. The movie has several action sequences like Wild Dog on Netflix.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 on Amazon Prime

The movie is a supernatural thriller starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Samantha Akkineni, Ashwin Babu, Vennela Kishore, Abhinaya and Praveen. The plot of the movie revolves around the paranormal activities happening in a resort. The movie features Nagarjuna in the challenging role of renowned mentalist Rudra.

Manmadhudu 2 on Netflix

Manmadhudu 2 is a romantic comedy movie by the actor. The official remake of the French film I Do features Rakup Preet Singh opposite the actor. The plot revolves around a perennial and under pressure bachelor played by Nagarjuna who hires a much younger woman to act as his fiance. However, her bond with his family throws his plans for a toss.

Officer on Amazon Prime

Officer is one of the popular action movies by Nagarjuna. Like Wild Dog, this movie also features him doing the role of an officer. His character is that of an honest IPS officer Sivaji Rao who is posted as an SIT in Mumbai.

Hindustani Yoddha on Zee5

Hindustani Yoddha is a Hindi dubbed version of Nagarjuna’s Telugu movie Rajanna. The period action movie features him in the titular role of Rajanna. The movie released in 2011 and was praised by the audience and critics alike.

Deva Dasu on Hotstar

The action-comedy Deva Dasu features Nagarjuna as the crime boss Deva. The plot revolves around don played by Nagarjuna and an honest doctor played by Nani. The unique pairing of two superstars was enjoyed by the audience.

Image Credits: Nagarjuna Facebook