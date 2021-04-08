If You Loved Yogi Babu's 'Mandela', Here Are Other Political Satires To Definitely Watch

Tamil political satire Mandela released on April 4, 2021, on Star Vijay. This film is the debut directorial of Madonne Ashwin and stars Yogi Babu, Sheela Rajkumar, Sangili Murugan and GM Sundar who essay pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around an election that takes place in a village. The result of this election is in the hands of a barber who has to cast the final vote to determine who will win. If one liked the plot of this film, here are other political satires to watch.

1. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron

This Naseeruddin Shah starrer revolves around two photographers who are hired by a newspaper editor to click pictures of the immoral dealings of the rich people in society. In doing so, they end up photographing a murder that involves a corrupt politician. The film has an IMDB rating of 8.4 and is one of the satirical movies like Mandela.

2. Well Done Abba

This Shyam Bengal directorial is based on three stories authored by Jeelani Bano, Sanjeev and Jayant Kripalani. It is the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Jau Tithe Khau. The movie also won the National Award in 2009 for the Best Film on Social Issues. It has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

3. Topiwala

This 2013 Kannada film revolves around a man who wants to withdraw all the money from a Swiss bank that belongs to a corrupt politician. But the code to access the account is with a madman. It has an IMDB rating of 6.4 and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

4. Joker

This Tamil movie tells the story of a villager who declares himself as the President of India. He then goes on to fight corruption and other social issues prevailing in society. It has an IMDB rating of 8.3.

5. Tere Bin Laden

This 2010 movie revolves around a reporter who wants to migrate to the United States. Since he fails in doing so, he creates a video that features a fake Osama Bin Laden to get the visa to fly to the US. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.2.

6. Phas Gaye Re Obama

This 2010 film revolves around a man who wants to sell his ancestral property to pay off his debt. But he is unable to do so because he is kidnapped by a local gang. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.5 and is available on Sony LIV. This is one of the movies like Yogi Babu's Mandela.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Mandela trailer