IFFLA 2021: Pa Ranjith's 'Seththumaan' Wins Grand Jury Award; Here Are Other Winners

The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) 2021 recently announced the winners for the 19th edition that was held virtually from May 20-27. With so many movies on the list, filmmaker Pa Ranjith took to his Twitter to announce that his feature film Seththumaan bagged the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature. While sharing an article about the announcement for the movie, he wrote, "Our independent feature film #seththumaan, based on a short story by @perumal_murugan and directed by #tamizh has won the GRAND JURY award at this year's". Check it out.

Seththumaan wins Grand Jury Award at IFFLA 2021

According to IMDb, the story revolves around gentle basket seller Poochiyappa who has big dreams of social mobility for his grandson, Kumaresan. His parents died years ago in a caste riot that shook their village. When Vellaiyan, Poochi's beneficent but easily ruffled landlord, instructs him to find a choice pig or "seththumaan", or denigrated by caste conservatives. Poochi and little Kumaresan get busy with their work. However, Poochi must avoid getting caught up in the hostilities that consume his dominant caste overlords.

As per The Hindu, the jury talked about the Best Feature film and said that the prize went to a film that impressed them tremendously, both in terms of "filmmaking and dramaturgy." While talking about the film, they said that it is a phenomenal first feature, gentle and impactful, done with heart and guts, that is at the same time very candid and very mature and complex. The film is produced by filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions and the film was premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala earlier this year.

A look at other IFFLA 2021 winners

Other than this, Malayalam film Biriyaani directed by Sajin Baabu was given an honourable mention. Ajitpal Singh’s debut feature, Fire In The Mountains bagged Audience Award for Best Feature. Whereas, Bittu directed by Karishma Dev Dube took home the Grand Jury Prize for Best Short. Rima Das’ For Each Other and Upamanyu Bhattacharyya and Kalp Sanghvi’s Wade received honourable mention. Aarti Neharsh’s The Song We Sang won the Audience Award for Best Short.

IMAGE: Still from Seththumaan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.