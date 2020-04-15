Movierulz, TamilRockers Leaks Ikko- Mikke Full Movie Online For Download

Notorious website, Tamilrockers, has once again stunned the internet users by leaking Mr Pankaj Verma’s Ikko-Mikke. The website is known to distribute copyrighted material. It permits the user to download several numbers of HD and dubbed movies online. It allows website visitors to download anything with the assistance of torrent files. However, because of such leaks, the makers and creators of the film have to suffer excessive financial losses.

Tamilrockers have leaked Mr Pankaj Verma’s Ikko-Mike this time

About the movie ‘Ikko-Mike’:

Ikko-Mikke is a romantic Punjabi film written and directed by Pankaj Verma. The movie stars Satinder Sartaaj and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles. Ikko-Mikke, which translates to Soulmates in English, had a theatrical release on March 13, 2020. The movie is produced under the banner of Sartaaj Films and the music is given by Beat Minister. The songs of the film are written and composed by Satinder Sartaaj.

The story of the film is focused on the aftereffects of marriage due to certain issues and clashes related to respect and expectations. The plot revolves around a young and egoistic couple who are taught a lesson to value each other. This happens when their souls get accidentally exchanged and then they realise how difficult it is to walk in the other person`s shoes.

Efforts are taken to curb the leaks by Tamilrockers

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, it seems all their efforts are going in vain as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day in the country. The piracy issue is also being growing fast due to increased practice and usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER

Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

