Ilaiyaaraja Birthday Quiz: Guess The Song Name With The Video Description

Ilaiyaaraja is one of the finest singers and songwriters who has created numerous songs, not only in the Tamil movie industry but also in several other regional industries such as Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Hindi. The artist is also a recipient of Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan along with other prestigious awards. On the occasion of Ilaiyaaraja birthday, test yourself on how well are you able to guess the song with a video description.

Ilaiyaaraja birthday quiz:

1. This song, from the movie Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, showcased actors Nani and Samantha Akkineni as childhood friends along with their journey to adulthood.

a. Laayi Laayi

b. Nintha

c. Gayam Thagili

d. Sagara

2. Composed by Ilaiyaaraja, this song is a romantic number featuring two of the prolific actors namely Tabu and Venkatesh from the movie, Coolie No 1.

a. Sundari

b. Unna Nenanchu

c. Thendral

d. Kalaya Nijama

3. This song featured the male lead of the film, actor Aadhi, dancing in the water with other fishermen.

a. Uyire

b. Gundello Godari

c. Thilakodi Vesham

d. Naachiyaar

4. This song, from the 1994 movie Veera, depicted Rajinikanth on stage singing while reminiscing about his lover. Name the song.

a. Mana Oori

b. Kalaya Kalaya

c. Konji Konji Alaigal Oda

d. Sangamam



5. Composed by Ilaiyaaraja, this is a melodious number from the movie Vaidehi Kathirunthal that showcased actors Vijayakanth and Revathi where the former is seen singing alone while sitting on the stairs.

a. Nee Partha

b. Rasathi Unna

c. Chinna Vennila

d. Kalyana



6. The song displays a fun view of a band of musicians performing at different locations in the movie, Nizalgal.

a. Madai Thiranthu

b. Unnani Unnani

c. Aasaimugam

d. Kathirunthaen

7. From the 2001 Tamil movie Kanna Unnai Thedukiren, the song showcased a romantic love story of the two lead characters of the film.

a. Ee Puzhayam

b. Koil Mani Kettanae

c. Pudhu Ponnu

d. Rasathi Rasathi

8. A romantic comedy released in 1984 depicts the song where the male protagonist is seen romancing with his wife and his girlfriend.

a. Raja Raja Cholan Naan

b. Touring Talkies

c. Kalyana Jodi

d. Midnight Mam

9. Composed by Ilaiyaaraja, this song was sung by P.Jayachandran and S.Janaki and featured actors Sathyaraj and Rekha who also made their debut with this film.

a. Kodiyile Malliyapoo

b. Koil Mani Kettanae

c. Vanchi Kodi

d. Kanmani Anbodu

10. Composed and sung by Ilaiyaaraja, this song from the movie Nayagan featured Kamal Haasan sitting in a boat with his friends while a girl danced next to them.

a. Oru Sundari Vandhalam

b. Damakku Damakku Dum

c. Nila Athu Vanathu Mela

d. Kuruvi Kodanja

Answers:

1-a

2-d

3-b

4-c

5-b

6-a

7-d

8-a

9-a

10-c

