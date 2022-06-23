Popular director Venkat Prabhu is all set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry as he gears up for the release of the film tentatively titled NC 22. The film is set to star Krithi Shetty and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles and glimpses from the launch of the film surfaced online on June 23. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who is Venkat Prabhu's uncle, took to social media to extend his best wishes to his nephew and the team of the film.

Venkat Prabhu to make Telugu debut with NC 22

Ilaiyaraaja took to his Twitter account and shared a clip in Telugu, as he extended his best wishes to the director. The legendary music composer hailed Venkat Prabhu for having 'carved a niche' for himself in the industry without his help or his father's assistance. As per OTTPlay, translated in English, the legend said, "Venkat Prabhu, all the best. You are someone who carved a niche for yourself in the film industry without my support and your father's support. I'm happy to know that you are officially beginning the movie"

Watch Ilaiyaraaja's clip here

All the best @vp_offl for your debut film in Telugu industry. pic.twitter.com/QNuFaCSrWp — Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) June 23, 2022

Announcing the launch of the upcoming film, Krithi Shetty took to her social media account to express how 'blessed' she felt as she kickstarted a new project. She shared glimpses from the launch ceremony as she posed alongside her co-star Naga Chaitanya. the director and other members of the team. Baahubali star Rana Daggubati was also present at the event. She wrote, "Feeling blessed. A big thank you to all the guests, thank you to the fans and the audience for such a positive response, love you always, will work hard and make you proud". The pooja ceremony took place in Hyderabad on June 23 and fans extended their best wishes to the actors and the team behind the film.

Industry tracker Taran Adarsh also shared that Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja would be composing the music for the film. This will mark the second time the father-son duo will collaborate on a project together. The first project they joined hands for was the movie Maamanithan, which will star Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role and is scheduled to release on June 24.