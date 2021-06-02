Ilaiyaraja's Birthday: Here Are Some Popular Songs He Composed For Mani Ratnam

Ilaiyaraja is one of the legendary musicians who created many iconic songs for several filmmakers but his collaboration with popular director Mani Ratnam was highly loved by the audience and even received praises from the critics. Ilaiyaraja created numerous songs in many iconic Mani Ratnam’s movies and was even honoured with a variety of awards and accolades. On the occasion of Ilaiyaraja's birthday as well as Mani Ratnam's birthday, know more about their iconic collaboration in movies.

Ilaiyaraja's songs in Mani Ratnam's movies that got an iconic status

Nila Adhu Vanathumele

Nayagan, written and directed by Mani Ratnam, featured this song that showcased actor Kamal Haasan in a boat with other men while a girl performing for them. The song was not only composed by the music maestro Ilaiyaraja but was also sung by him. As the movie was dubbed in Hindi and Telugu, there were other singers who sung its translated versions.

Motta Maadi Motta Maadi

Motta Maadi is one of the popular songs from Mani Ratnam’s movie Anjali, whose soundtrack and background score was composed by Ilaiyaraja. The song depicted a cute story of two love birds who romance with each other while the kids try and sneak in. Apart from the song, even the movie received amazing reviews from the audience as well as the critics and also received three National Film Awards.

Mandram Vantha Thendraluku

Mandram Vantha Thendraluku featured in the movie Mouna Ragam and was sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam. The song showcased a tense relationship between a married couple who decide to get separated. The entire album of the movie was loved by the fans and as this song received love too, Ilaiyaraja even adopted it to use in two of his other films. It was even used in the Hindi film, Cheeni Kum.

Poomalaiye Thol Serava

Featuring actors Murali and Revathi, this song is from one popular Mani Ratnam’s movies named Pagal Nilavu. It depicted a cute love story of the lead characters of the film. The song has been written by Gangai Amaran and has been sung by the music maestro himself along with S Janaki.

Kattukulle Paatu Sollum

The song showcased actor Girija Shettar playing a prank on Nagarjuna’s character by becoming ghosts along with her friends. The song was received well by the critics as well as the audiences as they loved Ilaiyaraja’s composition and the voices of Mano and KS Chithra.

Oh Papa Laali

This song is yet another popular song from the movie Geethanjali that featured Nagarjuna and Girija Shettar. The song is a beautiful and melodious song that depicted an overwhelming situation of the male lead worrying. The singer of the song is Mano while the lyrics were written by Vaali.

Idhayam Oru Kovil

Sung by Ilaiyaraja and S Janaki, the song is from the movie Idaya Kovil, which released in 1985. Along with this song, all the other songs from this movie became a huge hit while the movie was unable to win the hearts of the fans.

IMAGE: MANI RATNAM FC TWITTER, ILAIYARAJA INSTAGRAM

