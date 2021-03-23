Imman Pens Heartfelt Note After Winning National Film Award For Thala Ajith's 'Viswasam'

On March 22, 2021, music composer Imman won the National Film Award for the Best Music Direction (Songs). On the same day, he took to his official Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note as a word of thanks for the love and appreciation he has received. The music director won the award for his work in Thala Ajith’s film, Viswasam. The songs of the film had received much appreciation from the listeners and they turned out to be the chartbuster hits even before the film’s release.

Imman wins the National Film Award for Viswasam

In his post, Imman also dropped two pictures informing his fans and followers about his winning. As for the caption, he wrote that it is with God’s ‘magnificent glory’, ‘his parent’s blessings and continuous support’ from the music lovers worldwide. I said that he is deeply humbled by the National award announcement for the Best Music Director category. He concluded his emotional note by writing that it is ‘pure joy’ to receive national-level recognition for Tamil music.

As soon as the musician tweeted on his official handle, many of his fans and followers also rushed to drop congratulatory messages and positive comments. A fan called him ‘the king of melody’ and wrote that he deserved the award. Another one dropped a pair of snaps and congratulated him. A netizen congratulated him and said that it is not only for this song but for all the beautiful melodies he has given over the years.

The music director had earlier won the Tamil Nade State Film Award for the same category. Helmed by Siva, Viswasam features Thala Ajith and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film marks Imman’s first-ever collaboration with Thala Ajith and the director, Siva. It also is his 104th film on his musical journey. The soundtracks of the film consist of seven songs and seven instrumentals and theme songs. The music director along with composing and directing, has sung Adchithooku for the film. Meanwhile, Imman will next work on Annaatthhe, where he will be working with Siva again. Suriya 40 is also one of Imman's movies where he will be composing the music soon.

