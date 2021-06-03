'Impersonator': Mani Ratnam's Wife Suhasini Refutes Rumours Of Filmmaker Joining Twitter

On June 2, Mani Ratnam celebrated his 65th birthday. While the internet was flooded with heartfelt wishes for the director, Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini took to her Twitter handle and clarified that Mani Ratnam was not joining the social media platform. As mentioned in Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini's tweet, she claimed that a fake account titled Dir_ ManiRatnam tweeted that the director is starting his Twitter account on his birthday.

Mani Ratnam won't be joining Twitter

Suhasini tweeted, "There is a person claiming to be @ Dir_ ManiRatnam has tweeted that director ManiRatnam is starting his Twitter account today". Refuting the rumours, Mani Ratnam's wife said, "It is false". She further added that the Twitter account Dir_ ManiRatnam is an impersonator. She also urged fans and followers to be aware and added, "spread the word around. Thank you".

There is a person claiming to be @ Dir_ ManiRatnam has tweeted that director ManiRatnam is starting his Twitter account today. It is false. He’s an impersonator. Pls be aware and spread the word around. Thank you. — Suhasini Maniratnam (@hasinimani) June 2, 2021

Netizens' reactions

Several fans and followers reacted to Suhasini's tweet. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Whether he start twitter account or not who cares, remaining tamil cinemas climax he is ready to finish it off for sure", while another added, "Report it as a fake account immediately". A fan tweeted, "Wow...thanks madam... I too followed that account". A fan tweet read as "Sure mam we will do this.. Hey everyone as mam said there is impersonator who as created fake account. Please do share with all your friends and stop this".

OK, thank you. — Ramakrishnan (@Ramakri62997032) June 2, 2021

@hasinimani sure suhamaa we will do this❤ — Gayathri Loves Hasini (@HasiniLoves) June 2, 2021

Thanks mam, HBD to mani sir

Pls dedicate this to him pic.twitter.com/B1mec4xFDO — JAMZEER ALI N (@jamzeeer) June 2, 2021

A peek into upcoming Mani Ratnam's movies

One of the most awaited Mani Ratnam's movies Ponniyin Selvan is scheduled to release by 2022. The Tamil historical drama film is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam. The upcoming film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Ponniyin Selvan's music is being composed by A. R. Rahman. The historical drama film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name, released in 1955.

