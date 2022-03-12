IN PICS | Kajal Aggarwal Revamps Maternity Fashion With Her Gorgeous Pregnancy Looks

Last Updated: 12th March, 2022 18:01 IST

The actor opted for this gorgeous sequin dress on the occasion of New Year 2022, when she announced her pregnancy.

Kajal looks like a ray of sunshine in this yellow dress as she poses amid the picturesque location. Not to miss her pregnancy glow.

During her Dubai getaway, Kajal Aggarwal opted for a yellow dress, which was layered with an oversized shirt.

In this picture shared by her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal beams with joy in a statement white shirt and pencil skirt.

Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal has been making heads turn with her splendid maternity fashion. The Singham star looks resplendent in this all-black attire as she flaunts her baby bump.

