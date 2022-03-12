Last Updated:

IN PICS | Kajal Aggarwal Revamps Maternity Fashion With Her Gorgeous Pregnancy Looks

Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal has impressed fans with her stunning maternity outfits. Take a look at some of the fashion choices of the 'Singham' actor.

Kriti Nayyar
Kajal Aggarwal's maternity fashion
1/6
Image: Instagram/ @kajalaggarwalofficial

Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal has been making heads turn with her splendid maternity fashion. The Singham star looks resplendent in this all-black attire as she flaunts her baby bump. 

Kajal Aggarwal's maternity fashion
2/6
Image: Instagram/ @kajalaggarwalofficial

In this picture shared by her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal beams with joy in a statement white shirt and pencil skirt. 

Kajal Aggarwal's maternity fashion
3/6
Image: Instagram/ @kajalaggarwalofficial

During her Dubai getaway, Kajal Aggarwal opted for a yellow dress, which was layered with an oversized shirt. 

Kajal Aggarwal's maternity fashion
4/6
Image: Instagram/ @kajalaggarwalofficial

The stunning traditional avatar from her baby shower received overwhelming love and adulation from fans. 

Kajal Aggarwal's maternity fashion
5/6
Image: Instagram/ @kajalaggarwalofficial

Kajal looks like a ray of sunshine in this yellow dress as she poses amid the picturesque location. Not to miss her pregnancy glow. 

Kajal Aggarwal's maternity fashion
6/6
Image: Instagram/ @kajalaggarwalofficial

The actor opted for this gorgeous sequin dress on the occasion of New Year 2022, when she announced her pregnancy. 

kajal aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu, tollywood
