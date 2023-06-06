In Pics | Prabhas Sports Veshti And Kurta As He Visits Tirumala Temple

Quick links:
Adipurush star Prabhas recently took part in Tirupati's Suprabadha Seva at Lord Venkateshwara temple during the wee hours of June 6.
The actor arrived in Tirupati ahead of Adipurush's pre-release event. He was seen arriving at the temple in a white kurta and dhoti. Several fans thronged at the temple to catch a glimpse of Prabhas.
Later, the Baahubali star posed for the shutterbugs in his all-white attire paired with a saffron-coloured cloth wrapped around his neck.
Prabhas was surrounded by security personnel and police officers during his temple visit in Tirupati.