Last Updated:

In Pics | Prabhas Sports Veshti And Kurta As He Visits Tirumala Temple

Prabhas took part in Suprabhatha Seva of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala during the wee hours of the day. Several fans thronged to catch a glimpse.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Prabhas
1/5
(Image: @vamsikaka/Twitter)

Adipurush star Prabhas recently took part in Tirupati's Suprabadha Seva at Lord Venkateshwara temple during the wee hours of June 6.

Prabhas
2/5
(Image: @vamsikaka/Twitter)

The actor arrived in Tirupati ahead of Adipurush's pre-release event. He was seen arriving at the temple in a white kurta and dhoti. Several fans thronged at the temple to catch a glimpse of Prabhas. 

Prabhas
3/5
(Image: @vamsikaka/Twitter)

Later, the Baahubali star posed for the shutterbugs in his all-white attire paired with a saffron-coloured cloth wrapped around his neck. 

Prabhas
4/5
(Image: @vamsikaka/Twitter)

Prabhas was surrounded by security personnel and police officers during his temple visit in Tirupati. 

Prabhas
5/5
(Image: @vamsikaka/Twitter)

The rebel star offered his prayers at the temple and departed to start gearing up for the pre-release event of Adipurush, which is said to be a grand affair. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Gufi Paintal memorable roles: Dr Jackal in Shaktiman to Shakuni in Mahabharat

Gufi Paintal memorable roles: Dr Jackal in Shaktiman to Shakuni in Mahabharat
Spider Man Across the Spider Verse and other Spider Man films that are box office hits

Spider Man Across the Spider Verse and other Spider Man films that are box office hits
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com